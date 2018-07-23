The global microscope digital cameras market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 9% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

Technavio has published a new market research report on the microscope digital cameras market from 2018-2022.

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the growing need for early diagnosis and preventive medicine. Digital microscopy plays an essential role in the healthcare environment. The role of digital cameras has undergone a rapid transformation. This is due to the shift of the imaging industry from early detection and improved diagnostics and treatment to imaging informatics, hybrid modalities, and follow-up treatment.

This market research report on the global microscope digital cameras market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the growing PCB market as one of the key emerging trends in the global microscope digital cameras market:

A PCB board is also known as a printed wiring card or printed wiring board. It is a thin board printed with electrical wires. The electrical wires are connected to the processor, CPU, and other interconnected electrical components on the board. A solder metal is used to make connections between the PCB board and the electronic components.

"A PCB allows power and signals to route between physical devices. PCBs are primarily used to mechanically support and electrically connect electric components by various conductive paths. Digital microscopes are used to examine and analyze PCBs," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on semiconductor equipment.

Global microscope digital cameras market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global microscope digital cameras market by technology (complementary metal-oxide semiconductor (CMOS) and charge-coupled device (CCD)), application (biological and industrial), end-user (clinics, hospitals, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology industries, and research laboratories), and geography (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The complementary metal-oxide semiconductor segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 61% of the market. This technology segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The Americas led the market in 2017 with more than 39% of the market share, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. The Americas dominated the market due to the presence of a large number of companies that offer a wide range of microscope digital cameras.

