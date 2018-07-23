The global radioactive materials logistics market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 6% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180723005700/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global radioactive materials logistics market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the anticipated growth in the number of nuclear power plants. Many power plants such as the nuclear power plants heat water to produce electricity. These power plants use the steam generated from heated water to spin the turbines to generate electricity. The increasing demand for clean energy has been promoting the demand for nuclear power plants.

This market research report on the global radioactive materials logistics market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

In this report, Technavio highlights the rising popularity of blockchain in the logistics industry as one of the key emerging trends in the global radioactive materials logistics market:

Global radioactive materials logistics market: Rising popularity of blockchain in the logistics industry

A blockchain is a chain of protected records. It is a sequential series of information that holds a record of events that cannot be altered or deleted. Multiple users can access or add to the chain. However, users cannot change or delete the information that is already present. The use of blockchain removes the necessity for the central authority to maintain records.

"There are many advantages of using blockchain, including increased security, reduction of fraud, automated data flow, improved traceability and trackability, reduction in paperwork, and increased transparency. The logistics industry is adopting the use of the blockchain in the supply chain," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research onlogistics.

Global radioactive materials logistics market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global radioactive materials logistics market by end-user (healthcare, industrial, and agriculture) and geography (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The healthcare segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 43% of the market. This end-user segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The Americas led the market in 2017 with more than 37% of the market share, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. The Americas is expected to remain the dominant region in the market through 2022.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market sizing

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180723005700/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com