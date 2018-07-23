

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Zions Bancorp (ZION) released a profit for its second quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $187 million, or $0.89 per share. This compares with $154 million, or $0.73 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.92 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Zions Bancorp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $187 Mln. vs. $154 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.89 vs. $0.73 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.92



