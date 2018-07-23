

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) announced earnings for second quarter that dropped from last year.



The company's profit totaled $3.19 billion, or $4.54 per share. This compares with $3.52 billion, or $5.01 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Alphabet Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $8.27 billion or $11.75 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $9.59 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 25.6% to $32.66 billion from $26.01 billion last year.



Alphabet Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $8.27 Bln. vs. $6.26 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $11.75 vs. $8.90 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $9.59 -Revenue (Q2): $32.66 Bln vs. $26.01 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX