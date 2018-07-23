ADOMANI, Inc.: Ten Million Dollars in Funding Available for Zero-Emission and Hybrid School Buses in California from North Coast Unified Air Quality Management District

CORONA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 23, 2018 / ADOMANI, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADOM), a provider of advanced zero-emission and hybrid vehicle drivetrain solutions and purpose-built electric vehicles, reminds California School Districts that in addition to the already available funding from the VW Mitigation Fund, California Energy Commission and other California government agencies, the North Coast Unified Air Quality Management District (NCUAQMD) has available $10 million in available grant funding for zero-emissions -- such as the Blue Bird all electric school bus powered by ADOMANI® -- and hybrid school buses using renewable energy. The deadline to apply for the available funding is fast approaching with applications due by August 10, 2018.

The Rural School Bus Pilot Project offers up to $400,000 per new school bus for the replacement of older buses with a new zero-emissions school bus or up to $165,000 per bus for a renewable fuel type school bus. Interested school districts should visit the Rural School Bus Pilot Project website for application and program details. School Districts are also welcomed to contact representatives from ADOMANI® at 951-407-9860 if they have any questions.

About ADOMANI®

ADOMANI, Inc. is a provider of zero-emission electric and hybrid vehicles and replacement drivetrains that is focused on reducing the total cost of vehicle ownership. ADOMANI® helps fleet operators unlock the benefits of green technology and address the challenges of traditional fuel price instability and local, state and federal environmental regulatory compliance. ADOMANI® designs and causes to be designed advanced zero-emission electric and hybrid drivetrain systems for use in new school buses and medium to heavy-duty commercial fleet vehicles.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release that relate to future plans, events, financial results, prospectus or performance are forward-looking statements as defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While they are based on the current expectations and beliefs of management, such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in this press release, including the risks and uncertainties disclosed in reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available online at www.sec.gov. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including statements containing the words "planned," "expects," "believes," "strategy," "opportunity," "anticipates," "outlook," "designed," and similar words. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, ADOMANI® undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, changed circumstances or unanticipated events.

