

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Tuesday see preliminary July readings for the manufacturing PMI from Nikkei, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. The PMI score in June was 53.0.



Japan also will see final May figures for its leading and coincident indexes, as well as June results for supermarket and department sales.



The previous reading for the leading index was 106.9, while the coincident was pegged at 116.1. Supermarket sales were down 2.3 percent on year, while department store sales fell 2.0 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX