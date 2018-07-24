

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Steel Dynamics (STLD) announced earnings for its second quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $0.36 billion, or $1.53 per share. This compares with $0.15 billion, or $0.63 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.49 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 29.3% to $3.09 billion from $2.39 billion last year.



Steel Dynamics earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $0.36 Bln. vs. $0.15 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.53 vs. $0.63 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.49 -Revenue (Q2): $3.09 Bln vs. $2.39 Bln last year.



