- In the wake of the death of newsfeeds, Amsterdam start-up launches a new way of storytelling for brands on Messenger -

Newsfeeds were once the hero for brands looking to engage with followers. However, according to Social@Ogilvy organic newsfeed only reaches 2% of brand audiences, with read-rate of 10%. Now POP, the new one-to-one chat editor, has just launched and is on a mission to help brands revive low social engagement. Now brands have the power to talk directly to their fanbase with creative, storytelling content, with a guarantee of better exposure than on newsfeeds.

POP's "write-first" platform is a personalised and innovative way to communicate, notify and engage with audiences on a one-on-one basis. The POP editor is a simple way to write engaging stories through customisable templates and text editor functionality, which is as straightforward as writing an email or composing a tweet.

Newsfeeds are over-populated with content. Social media algorithms are required to prioritise friends and family over businesses, but businesses still remain focused on newsfeeds as being the core method to engage with social media followers. In comparison, Messenger has considerably higher open rates, plus provides new forms of storytelling, opening up possibilities for brands such as using voice to communicate with their fans.

Benefits of POP:

Brands can now talk directly to their fans, without having to compete against the noise of populated newsfeeds

One-to-one personalised approach to communicating with fans

Stories-first approach to content to provide the content fans really want to see

Takes content to the next lifecycle stage, giving brands more creative freedom

Tim Heineke, the Founder of POP, comments: "It was basic math for us when creating POP. The death of newsfeeds plus saturation of content for consumers equates to a difficult landscape for brands looking to conduct meaningful narrative storytelling. Understanding consumer behaviour and matching it with simple, effective design was important to us when building POP."

"Messaging is an interactive one-on-one method and we've seen ninety four percent open rates for messages with our clients, so it just works for brands. For the last two years we have been powering the world's leading artists record labels with incredible success, often becoming their number one driver of traffic to content", Heineke concludes

Tailored interactive stories can be created by composing a "flow". With flow-templates available for plug-and-play options enabling users to get up-and-running in real-time. Flows can be used to automate answers to inbound questions and proactive outbound messaging campaigns.

POP also provides versatility for users, as narratives can be developed for sharing news, inform about products and services, or have direct contact with consumers.

POP Key Features:

Set up in just a few seconds Connect a Facebook page to Messenger and it's good to go.

Message fans directly Skip feeds and algorithms by personally messaging brand followers.

Automatic responses Set auto responses to brand follower messages or define a set of replies using quick reply buttons.

Persistent menu Display all functions in a menu format like on a website or an app. Provide on- demand information for brand followers.

Manage assign user roles POP is designed to manage brand followers. Set up multiple options and define user roles all through one simple dashboard.

POP is available on a monthly or annual subscription basis, starting at $29 per month, and for one user to enterprise sizing. More pricing/subscription, dialogue flow and information available here.

