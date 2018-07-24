Peekaboo Beans Hosts a Two-Day Sales and Marketing Event with online retailer zulily

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 23, 2018) - Peekaboo Beans Inc. (TSXV: BEAN) (OTCQB: PBBSF) ("Peekaboo Beans" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the latest sales and marketing initiative aimed to further bring exposure to the US market.

The Company's focus on US expansion has driven a multifaceted marketing plan to produce meaningful revenue with a goal to increase stylist numbers. Peekaboo Beans' three-day sales event with online retailer, zulily, ("zulily") is the latest in broadening its distribution strategy with the goal of expanding the Company's reach and exposure to the market.

zulily is a retailer obsessed with bringing its customers special finds every day - all at incredible prices. By leveraging zulily, Peekaboo Beans will be able to reach and audience of primarily women who love to shop and look forward to the thrill of the find. Traci Costa, Founder, President and CEO of Peekaboo Beans, commented, "Partnering with zulily is an exciting chance for Peekaboo Beans to continue implementing our marketing strategy with our target audience in the US. Matching Peekaboo's target audience, the zulily customers who love to shop, making it an ideal partnership for us."

About Peekaboo Beans Inc.

Peekaboo Beans is a Canadian public company with a majority female Board of Directors producing high-quality, ethically manufactured children's apparel. Peekaboo Beans is sold exclusively through its direct-sales network of stylists or independent sales representatives. In line with its mission, Peekaboo Beans develops custom fabrics and designs its apparel to promote play in children's lives. Through the direct-sales model, Peekaboo Beans trains women to be entrepreneurs, build a business and generate income on their own terms.

