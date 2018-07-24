

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has moved higher in consecutive trading days, collecting almost 90 points or 3.3 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just beneath the 2,860-point plateau although it may be stuck in neutral on Tuesday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is murky amid renewed geopolitical and trade war concerns. The European markets were down and the U.S. markets were mixed and little changed - and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.



The SCI finished sharply higher on Monday following gains from the financials, properties and oil companies.



For the day, the index jumped 30.27 points or 1.07 percent to finish at 2,859.54 after trading between 2,809.62 and 2,863.57. The Shenzhen Composite Index advanced 8.39 points or 0.53 percent to end at 1,601.69.



Among the actives, China Construction Bank spiked 2.21 percent, while Bank of China climbed 1.13 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China soared 2.38 percent, China Merchants Bank jumped 1.75 percent, China Life added 0.04 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) gained 0.63 percent, PetroChina perked 1.36 percent, China Shenhua Energy surged 3.46 percent, Gemdale advanced 3.11 percent, Poly Real Estate soared 5.56 percent and China Vanke jumped 2.64 percent.



The lead from Wall Street offers little guidance as stocks continued to show a lack of direction on Monday.



The Dow dipped 13.83 points or 0.06 percent to 25,044.29, while the NASDAQ rose 12.67 points or 0.28 percent to 7,841.87 and the S&P 500 inched up 5.15 points or 0.18 percent to 2,806.98.



The choppy trading followed barbs between U.S. President Donald Trump and Iran, which fueled the geopolitical concerns - along with ongoing trade war fears.



In economic news, the National Association of Realtors reported an unexpected drop in existing home sales in June.



Oil service stocks saw the biggest losses, while gold and housing stocks also moved to the downside. Significant strength was visible among financial and steel stocks.



