

SAN JOSE (dpa-AFX) - Meg Whitman, the former chief executive of eBay Inc. (EBAY) and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. (HPE), has invested in Los Angeles-based Immortals LLC, a global esports company founded in 2015, and will join its board, the reports said.



Immortals owns and operates an esports franchise, the Los Angeles Valiant, in a league run by videogame publisher Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI) that was launched in January.



It isn't clear how much she put in but Whitman's investment values the company at more than $100 million, the report said.



The global audience for esports has ballooned to 400 million viewers, according to Whitman. The industry's annual revenue - from corporate sponsorships, media rights, ticket sales and other sources - has more than doubled since 2014 to more than $800 million and is expected to continue at a fast clip, she reportedly said in interview.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX