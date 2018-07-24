

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is rebounding on Tuesday after sharp losses in the previous session and following the mostly positive cues overnight from Wall Street. Investors digested data that showed the Japanese manufacturing sector continued to expand in July, but at a slower pace.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is adding 89.10 points or 0.40 percent to 22,486.09, off a high of 22,555.05 earlier. Japanese shares hit a ten-day low on Monday as the yen surged against the dollar.



The major exporters are mostly lower despite a weaker yen. Panasonic is losing more than 1 percent, Canon is lower by almost 1 percent and Sony is declining 0.4 percent, while Mitsubishi Electric is adding almost 1 percent.



SoftBank is rising more than 1 percent. Bloomberg reported that the company plans to start a mobile digital payments service in Japan by the end of 2018 in collaboration with Indian startup Paytm.



In the auto sector, Honda is advancing more than 1 percent and Toyota is adding 0.6 percent. In the banking space, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is rising 0.6 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is higher by more than 1 percent.



Among oil stocks, Inpex and japan Petroleum are adding almost 1 percent each after crude oil prices edged up overnight.



Among the market's best performers, Concordia Financial is gaining almost 5 percent and T&D Holdings is rising almost 4 percent. Dai-ichi Life Holdings and Mitsubishi Motors are higher by more than 3 percent each.



On the flip side, Rakuten is losing 4 percent and Tokai Carbon is lower by almost 3 percent.



In economic news, the latest survey from Nikkei revealed that the manufacturing sector in Japan continued to expand in July, albeit at a slower pace, with a 20-month low manufacturing PMI score of 51.6.



That's down from 53.0 in June, although it remains above the boom-or-bust line of 50- that separates expansion from contraction.



Japan will also see final May figures for its leading and coincident indexes as well as June results for supermarket and department sales today.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the lower 111 yen-range on Tuesday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed mixed on Monday in choppy trading following the release of a report from the National Association of Realtors showing an unexpected drop in existing home sales in the month of June.



While the Dow dipped 13.83 points or 0.1 percent to 25,044.29, the Nasdaq rose 12.67 points or 0.3 percent to 7,841.87 and the S&P 500 inched up 5.15 points or 0.2 percent to 2,806.98.



The major European markets all moved to the downside on Monday. While the German DAX Index edged down by 0.1 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index and the French CAC 40 Index fell by 0.3 percent and 0.4 percent, respectively.



Crude oil prices held mostly steady in cautious trade on Monday after finance ministers and central bank governors from the G20 warned about increased risks to global growth. WTI crude for September delivery added $0.35 to $68.61 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



