Companies join forces to accelerate online business catering market in Europe

ezCater, the world's largest online marketplace for business catering, today announced it has acquired GoCater, the Paris-headquartered corporate catering platform. The acquisition comes on the heels of ezCater's $100 million Series D funding round, and expands the company's footprint to Europe.

"It's great to be the market leader in the U.S., but we're inspired to help customers and catering partners worldwide," said Stefania Mallett, co-founder and CEO at ezCater. "GoCater's ingenuity, high caliber of talent, and company culture align perfectly with ours. Together, we're unstoppable."

Businesspeople around the globe use food to increase sales and productivity. Businesses annually spend $22 billion in the U.S. (source: Technomic) and $17 billion in Europe (source: GIRA) on business catering. Both ezCater and GoCater were built to address the unique needs of businesspeople, with a strong focus on customer service and features like centralized invoicing, catering-specific reviews, and online receipts for easy expense reporting.

"We are laser-focused on serving corporate customers and creating tools that make it easier for restaurants and caterers to provide catering for businesspeople," said Stephen Leguillon, GoCater's founder and CEO. "We immediately saw that ezCater shared our vision. Joining forces with the #1 player in the segment enables us to expand across Europe and beyond."

In less than 2 years, GoCater has acquired hundreds of catering partners across France and Germany and now serves thousands of business customers. As part of ezCater, GoCater will dramatically expand its catering partner network, by adding the European locations of popular U.S. restaurants, as well as many more European catering chains and independent favorites.

About ezCater

ezCater is the world's largest marketplace for business catering. ezCater's online ordering, on-time ratings and reviews, and award-winning customer service help businesspeople from organizations of all sizes and industries make meetings more successful and employees more engaged. ezCater partners with over 60,000 restaurants and caterers that use its product suite to manage, analyze and grow their catering business. For more information or to place an order, visit www.ezcater.com.

About GoCater

GoCater, an ezCater company, allows businesses to book all their catering delivery orders online, and control their catering spending. Businesses can find, compare, and order from hundreds of local caterers and restaurants online. Business buyers benefit from dedicated account managers, the ability to set budgets, and consolidated invoicing, while GoCater's catering management tools help caterers control and simplify their orders. The platform is currently available in France and Germany. For more information, visit www.gocater.co.

