

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon (AMZN) Tuesday said the company has launched delivery of natural and organic products from Whole Foods Market through Prime Now in Fort Lauderdale, Miami, Palm Beach, parts of Long Island and select areas in New York City, beginning with lower Manhattan and Brooklyn.



Prime members in those cities can shop through Prime Now for bestselling items from Whole Foods Market. These include fresh produce, high quality meat and seafood, everyday staples and other locally sourced items.



Ultrafast delivery from Whole Foods Market is now available in 24 cities through Prime Now. The service launched earlier this year and will expand to additional neighborhoods in New York City, and across the U.S. throughout 2018.



Delivery from Whole Foods Market through Prime Now, in as little as an hour, is available daily from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.



