1H18 net profit1 +15% YoY to CHF 2.8bn; adjusted2 RoTE excluding DTAs3 17.3%; strong PBT growth in Global Wealth Management (+19%) and the Investment Bank (+24%)
2Q18 net profit1 +9% YoY to CHF 1.3bn; diluted EPS CHF 0.33
2Q18 PBT in Global Wealth Management +18% and Investment Bank +26% YoY
Repurchased CHF 550m of own shares while maintaining strong CET1 capital ratio 13.4% and CET1 leverage ratio 3.75%
UBS one of the best rated large global banks, confirmed by recent Moody's upgrade
Regulatory News:
UBS delivered strong second-quarter results with reported profit before tax (PBT) up 12% year over year to CHF 1,679m and adjusted2 PBT up 8% to CHF 1,808m. Net profit attributable to shareholders was CHF 1,284m, up 9% from the second quarter of 2017. Adjusted2 return on tangible equity (RoTE) excluding DTAs3 was 16.7% for the quarter.
Global Wealth Management's PBT rose 18% YoY to CHF 1,037m, driven by double-digit PBT growth in the Americas and the ultra-high net worth segment, and ten-year records in recurring net fee, net interest income, lending and mandate penetration. Personal Corporate Banking PBT was CHF 368m, as growth in recurring net fee and transaction-based income offset the ongoing pressure from the negative interest rate environment; net new business volume growth remained strong. Asset Management reported PBT of CHF 101m, as the positive impact from higher invested assets mostly offset the effect of a prior-period business sale and pressure on margins, and invested assets rose to CHF 810bn, the highest in a decade. The Investment Bank delivered PBT of CHF 569m, up 26% YoY, and an adjusted2 return on attributed equity of 23%, on strong revenue growth in Equities and Foreign Exchange, Rates and Credit (FRC) and continued resource discipline.
During the second quarter, UBS repurchased CHF 550m of its own shares, meeting its target for 2018 under its 3-year share repurchase program of up to CHF 2bn. UBS's capital position remains very strong, with a CET1 capital ratio of 13.4%, a CET1 leverage ratio of 3.75% and total loss-absorbing capacity of over CHF 81bn.
"I'm pleased with the second quarter, which contributed to a strong first half, with particularly good capital generation. We'll keep our focus on growth and efficiency, and continue to build on the strengths of our global franchise."
Sergio P. Ermotti, Group Chief Executive Officer
Outlook
Global economic growth prospects continue to provide a supportive backdrop to markets, although ongoing geopolitical tensions and rising protectionism have dampened investor confidence and remain a threat. We continue to expect US dollar interest rates to rise gradually, which, despite margin pressure, is likely to support net interest income in Global Wealth Management.
In addition to typical seasonality factors in the third quarter, market volatility remains muted overall which is usually less conducive to client activity. Funding costs related to long-term debt and capital instruments issued to comply with regulatory funding and liquidity requirements will be higher than in the previous year, but should be broadly stable compared with the second quarter.
As in the first half of the year, our diversified business model should help us make continued progress towards achieving our strategic and financial targets.
Second quarter 2018 performance overview
UBS's second quarter adjusted2 PBT was CHF 1,808m, and reported PBT was CHF 1,679m. Total adjusting2 items were CHF 129m, including CHF 114m of restructuring expenses. The adjusted2 cost/income ratio was 76%. Net profit attributable to shareholders was CHF 1,284m, with diluted earnings per share of CHF 0.33. Annualized adjusted2 return on tangible equity excluding DTAs3 was 16.7%.
Global Wealth Management (GWM) adjusted2 PBT CHF 1,084m, +7% YoY
Recurring net fee income and net interest income both increased on a new high for invested assets, further progress on mandate penetration, as well as increased net interest margin on deposits and higher lending revenues, while transaction-based revenues declined on lower client activity in the US and Asia. Mandate penetration increased to a new high of 33.3% of invested assets, and loans increased by 11%, driven by a 28% increase in APAC. Adjusted2 costs increased on additional investments in technology and higher variable compensation, partly offset by lower compensation commitments with recruited financial advisors in the US. The adjusted2 cost/income ratio was 74%. Net new money outflows of CHF 1.2bn for the quarter included higher seasonal tax-related outflows in the US of approximately CHF 4.6bn and a single outflow of around CHF 4.4bn in the Americas from a corporate employee share program. Adjusted2 net margin was 19bps.
Personal Corporate Banking (P&C) adjusted2 PBT CHF 378m, (0%) YoY
Strong business momentum and management actions offset interest rate pressure, with higher recurring net fee and transaction-based income, while expenses remained at the same level despite investments in technology. Credit loss expenses were CHF 22m, compared with CHF 28m in the second quarter of 2017. The adjusted2 cost/income ratio was 58%. Annualized net new business volume growth for personal banking remained strong at 3.9%.
Asset Management (AM) adjusted2 PBT CHF 126m, (5%) YoY
Net management fees remained broadly unchanged, despite a business sale in the fourth quarter of 2017 and continued pressure on margins. Performance fees decreased in both alternatives and equities. Adjusted2 expenses decreased as lower personnel costs, driven by management actions, were partly offset by higher investments in technology. The adjusted2 cost/income ratio was 72%. Net new money excluding money market flows was CHF 0.9bn, and invested assets reached CHF 810bn, the highest in a decade.
Investment Bank (IB) adjusted2 PBT CHF 605m, +44% YoY
Equities adjusted2 revenues increased by 17%, with growth in all regions and product lines. FRC adjusted2 revenues were up 72%, partly due to net income of around CHF 100m mainly related to the recognition of previously deferred day-1 profits; or up by more than a third excluding this income, with increases in all products and regions. Corporate Client Solutions revenues were CHF 624m, down 15% from a strong second quarter of 2017, mainly reflecting lower equity capital markets revenues. Costs increased, partly reflecting higher investments in technology. The adjusted2 cost/income ratio improved to 72%. Adjusted2 return on attributed equity was 23%.
Corporate Center adjusted2 loss before tax was CHF 385m. Corporate Center Services recorded an adjusted2 loss before tax of CHF 178m. Group Asset and Liability Management adjusted2 loss before tax was CHF 190m. Non-core and Legacy Portfolio posted an adjusted2 loss before tax of CHF 17m.
First half 2018 performance overview
UBS's first half adjusted2 PBT was CHF 3,684m, and reported PBT was CHF 3,652m. The first half of 2018 included a gain of CHF 225m related to changes to the pension fund of UBS in Switzerland, which is treated as an adjusting2 item and had no impact on CET1 capital. Other adjusting2 items of CHF 257m included CHF 242m of restructuring expenses. The adjusted2 cost/income ratio was 76%. Net profit attributable to shareholders was CHF 2,798m, up 15% from the prior year, with diluted earnings per share of CHF 0.73. Annualized adjusted2 return on tangible equity excluding DTAs3 was 17.3%.
Global Wealth Management (GWM) adjusted2 PBT CHF 2,210m, +7% YoY (+9% in USD)
Recurring net fee income and net interest income both increased on higher invested asset levels, further progress on mandate penetration, as well as increased net interest margin and loan growth, while transaction-based revenues declined as a result of lower client activity in the US and Asia in the second quarter. Costs increased mainly due to investments in technology. The adjusted2 cost/income ratio was 74%. Mandate penetration increased to a new high of 33.3% of invested assets, and loans increased by 11%, driven by a 28% increase in APAC. Net new money was CHF 17.7bn for the half-year, with positive contributions from all regions. Adjusted2 net margin was 19bps. Reported PBT increased by 19% to CHF 2,165m.
Personal Corporate Banking (P&C) adjusted2 PBT CHF 771m, (5%) YoY
Transaction-based and recurring net fee income increased, offset by funding cost and interest rate headwinds, as well as higher expenses. Additionally, the first quarter of 2017 included a CHF 20m one-time gain on the sale of a real estate loan portfolio. Credit loss expenses were CHF 35m, compared with CHF 21m in the first half of 2017. The adjusted2 cost/income ratio was 58%. Annualized net new business volume growth for personal banking was 5.1%. Reported PBT increased by 2% to CHF 787m.
Asset Management (AM) adjusted2 PBT CHF 234m, (9%) YoY
Net management fees were broadly unchanged, despite a business sale in the fourth quarter of 2017 and continued pressure on margins. Performance fees decreased, primarily in alternatives. Adjusted2 expenses decreased as lower personnel costs, driven by management actions, were partly offset by higher investments in technology. The adjusted2 cost/income ratio was 74%. Net new money excluding money market flows was CHF 27.6bn, and invested assets reached CHF 810bn, the highest in a decade. Reported PBT decreased by 3% to CHF 207m.
Investment Bank (IB) adjusted2 PBT CHF 1,234m, +26% YoY (+30% in USD)
Equities revenues were up 17% (+20% in USD), with all regions and product lines improving, and FX, Rates and Credit revenues improved by 21% (+24% in USD). Corporate Client Solutions revenues were broadly unchanged (+2% in USD), as higher Advisory and Debt Capital Markets revenues offset a reduction in Equity Capital Markets. Adjusted2 costs increased, reflecting higher personnel expenses as a result of improved performance, and higher investments in technology. The adjusted2 cost/income ratio improved to 72%. Adjusted2 return on attributed equity was 24%. Reported PBT increased by 24% to CHF 1,158m.
Corporate Center adjusted2 loss before tax was CHF 765m. Corporate Center Services recorded an adjusted2 loss before tax of CHF 326m. Group Asset and Liability Management adjusted2 loss before tax was CHF 412m. Non-core and Legacy Portfolio posted an adjusted2 loss before tax of CHF 28m.
Commitment to sustainable performance
UBS is committed to creating long-term positive value for its clients, employees, investors and society. This is illustrated by the ongoing recognition UBS has received for its activities and capabilities related to sustainable investing, philanthropy, environmental and human rights policies governing client and supplier relationships, the firm's environmental footprint and community investment.
Credit ratings
Moody's Investors Service upgraded UBS's ratings on 18 June 2018. UBS AG's and its rated operating subsidiaries' long-term issuer and senior unsecured debt ratings were upgraded to Aa3 (stable outlook) from A1. These rating actions were driven by an improvement of Moody's measure of UBS's standalone credit strength, and follow multiple upgrades by major credit rating agencies in recent years. UBS is one of the best rated large global banks.
Sustainable and impact investing
According to a report by Swiss Sustainable Finance, an association that aims to strengthen Switzerland's position in the global marketplace for sustainable finance, UBS is the #1 market player for sustainable investments in Switzerland with 23% of the market share in sustainable funds and mandates. The results highlighted Switzerland's growing focus on sustainability with over CHF 390bn of sustainable investments by asset managers and asset owners, an 82% increase from the previous year.
The UBS Optimus Foundation helped close the world's first ever Development Impact Bond (DIB) in education. Indian NGO Educate Girls was able to improve education across 166 schools in the Indian state of Rajasthan, significantly exceeding the set enrolment and learning targets. As a result of the over-achievement, the UBS Optimus Foundation recouped its initial funding plus a 15% internal rate of return from the outcome payer Children's Investment Fund Foundation. The total payout will be reinvested into further impactful development programs. The DIB was intended to be a proof of concept using a relatively small selection of beneficiaries. Based on its success, the UBS Optimus Foundation is working on a new education DIB, which will be announced later this year.
Climate change
UBS along with 15 other leading banks from four continents, convened by the UN Environment Finance Initiative, published a jointly developed methodology to increase banks' understanding of how climate change and climate action could impact their business. This underscores the commitment of UBS to support the transition to a low-carbon economy.
Information in this news release is presented for UBS Group AG on a consolidated basis unless otherwise specified. Financial information for UBS AG (consolidated) does not differ materially from UBS Group AG (consolidated) and a comparison between UBS Group AG (consolidated) and UBS AG (consolidated) is provided at the end of this news release.
1 Net profit attributable to shareholders.
2 Refer to the "Performance by business division and Corporate Center unit - reported and adjusted" table in this news release.
3 Adjusted return on tangible equity excluding deferred tax expense/benefit and DTAs; calculated as adjusted net profit/loss attributable to shareholders excluding amortization and impairment of goodwill and intangible assets and deferred tax expense/benefit (annualized as applicable), divided by average tangible equity attributable to shareholders excluding any DTAs that do not qualify as CET1 capital.
|Performance by business division and Corporate Center unit reported and adjusted1,2
|For the quarter ended 30.6.18
|CHF million
|
Global
|
Personal &
|
Asset
|
Investment
|
CC -
|
CC -
|
CC -
|UBS
|Operating income as reported
|4,157
|933
|458
|2,171
|(78)
|(185)
|98
|7,554
|of which: net foreign currency translation losses4
|(15)
|(15)
|Operating income (adjusted)
|4,157
|933
|458
|2,171
|(78)
|(169)
|98
|7,569
|Operating expenses as reported
|3,120
|566
|357
|1,602
|94
|21
|116
|5,875
|of which: personnel-related restructuring expenses5
|3
|1
|15
|2
|43
|0
|0
|63
|of which: non-personnel-related restructuring expenses5
|5
|0
|3
|3
|39
|0
|0
|51
|of which: restructuring expenses allocated from CC Services5
|39
|9
|8
|32
|(88)
|0
|1
|0
|Operating expenses (adjusted)
|3,073
|556
|331
|1,566
|100
|20
|115
|5,761
|
of which: net expenses for litigation, regulatory and similar
|52
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|76
|131
|Operating profit (loss) before tax as reported
|1,037
|368
|101
|569
|(172)
|(206)
|(18)
|1,679
|Operating profit (loss) before tax (adjusted)
|1,084
|378
|126
|605
|(178)
|(190)
|(17)
|1,808
|For the quarter ended 30.6.17
|CHF million
|
Global
|
Personal &
|
Asset
|
Investment
|
CC -
|
CC -
|
CC -
|UBS
|Operating income as reported
|3,959
|935
|479
|2,026
|(20)
|(94)
|(16)
|7,269
|of which: gains on sale of financial assets at fair value through OCI7
|107
|107
|of which: net foreign currency translation losses4
|(22)
|(22)
|Operating income (adjusted)
|3,959
|935
|479
|1,919
|(20)
|(72)
|(16)
|7,184
|Operating expenses as reported
|3,080
|579
|369
|1,575
|117
|10
|37
|5,767
|of which: personnel-related restructuring expenses5
|14
|2
|3
|4
|93
|1
|0
|117
|of which: non-personnel-related restructuring expenses5
|16
|0
|6
|3
|115
|0
|0
|141
|of which: restructuring expenses allocated from CC Services5
|104
|21
|15
|67
|(209)
|0
|2
|0
|Operating expenses (adjusted)
|2,946
|556
|346
|1,500
|117
|9
|35
|5,509
|
of which: net expenses for litigation, regulatory and similar
|42
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|(34)
|9
|Operating profit (loss) before tax as reported
|879
|356
|110
|451
|(137)
|(104)
|(53)
|1,502
|Operating profit (loss) before tax (adjusted)
|1,013
|379
|133
|419
|(137)
|(81)
|(51)
|1,675
|
1 Adjusted results are non-GAAP financial measures as defined by SEC regulations. 2 Comparative figures in this table may differ from those originally published in quarterly and annual
|Performance by business division and Corporate Center unit reported and adjusted1,2
|Year-to-date 30.6.18
|CHF million
|
Global
|
Personal &
|
Asset
|
Investment
|
CC -
|
CC -
|
CC -
|UBS
|Operating income as reported
|8,352
|1,880
|899
|4,478
|(116)
|(389)
|147
|15,252
|of which: net foreign currency translation losses4
|(15)
|(15)
|Operating income (adjusted)
|8,352
|1,880
|899
|4,478
|(116)
|(373)
|147
|15,267
|Operating expenses as reported
|6,187
|1,093
|692
|3,320
|92
|39
|177
|11,600
|of which: personnel-related restructuring expenses5
|6
|2
|16
|13
|90
|0
|0
|127
|of which: non-personnel-related restructuring expenses5
|14
|0
|6
|5
|89
|0
|0
|115
|of which: restructuring expenses allocated from CC Services5
|86
|17
|14
|63
|(184)
|1
|2
|0
|of which: gain related to changes to the Swiss pension plan6
|(61)
|(35)
|(10)
|(5)
|(114)
|(225)
|Operating expenses (adjusted)
|6,142
|1,109
|665
|3,244
|210
|38
|175
|11,583
|
of which: net expenses for litigation, regulatory and similar
|83
|0
|0
|0
|(24)
|0
|61
|120
|Operating profit (loss) before tax as reported
|2,165
|787
|207
|1,158
|(207)
|(428)
|(30)
|3,652
|Operating profit (loss) before tax (adjusted)
|2,210
|771
|234
|1,234
|(326)
|(412)
|(28)
|3,684
|Year-to-date 30.6.17
|CHF million
|
Global
|
Personal &
|
Asset
|
Investment
|
CC -
|
CC -
|
CC -
|UBS
|Operating income as reported
|7,938
|1,893
|929
|4,124
|(37)
|(30)
|(16)
|14,801
|of which: gains on sale of financial assets at fair value through OCI8
|107
|107
|of which: net foreign currency translation losses4
|(22)
|(22)
|Operating income (adjusted)
|7,938
|1,893
|929
|4,017
|(37)
|(8)
|(16)
|14,716
|Operating expenses as reported
|6,119
|1,119
|716
|3,194
|321
|12
|129
|11,609
|of which: personnel-related restructuring expenses5
|15
|4
|5
|22
|186
|1
|0
|233
|of which: non-personnel-related restructuring expenses5
|27
|0
|11
|6
|225
|0
|0
|269
|of which: restructuring expenses allocated from CC Services5
|202
|38
|28
|124
|(396)
|1
|4
|0
|Operating expenses (adjusted)
|5,875
|1,077
|673
|3,042
|307
|11
|125
|11,107
|
of which: net expenses for litigation, regulatory and similar
|78
|0
|1
|0
|(3)
|0
|(33)
|42
|Operating profit (loss) before tax as reported
|1,819
|774
|213
|931
|(358)
|(41)
|(146)
|3,192
|Operating profit (loss) before tax (adjusted)
|2,063
|816
|256
|976
|(344)
|(18)
|(142)
|3,609
|
1 Adjusted results are non-GAAP financial measures as defined by SEC regulations. 2 Comparative figures in this table may differ from those originally published in quarterly and annual
|Our key figures
|As of or for the quarter ended
|As of or year-to-date
|CHF million, except where indicated
|30.6.18
|31.3.18
|31.12.17
|30.6.17
|30.6.18
|30.6.17
|Group results
|Operating income
|7,554
|7,698
|7,122
|7,269
|15,252
|14,801
|Operating expenses
|5,875
|5,725
|6,266
|5,767
|11,600
|11,609
|Operating profit (loss) before tax
|1,679
|1,973
|855
|1,502
|3,652
|3,192
|Net profit (loss) attributable to shareholders
|1,284
|1,514
|(2,336)
|1,174
|2,798
|2,443
|Diluted earnings per share (CHF)1
|0.33
|0.39
|(0.63)
|0.31
|0.73
|0.64
|Key performance indicators2
|Profitability and growth
|Return on tangible equity (%)
|11.6
|13.6
|(20.2)
|10.3
|12.6
|10.6
|
Adjusted return on tangible equity excluding deferred tax expense / benefit and deferred tax
|16.7
|17.8
|8.6
|15.9
|17.3
|16.6
|Cost income ratio (%)
|77.5
|74.1
|86.9
|78.8
|75.8
|78.2
|Adjusted cost income ratio (%)3
|75.8
|75.4
|83.4
|76.2
|75.6
|75.2
|Net profit growth (%)
|9.3
|19.4
|13.5
|14.5
|40.3
|Resources
|Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (%)4
|13.4
|13.1
|13.8
|13.5
|13.4
|13.5
|Common equity tier 1 leverage ratio (%)4
|3.75
|3.76
|3.69
|3.70
|3.75
|3.70
|Going concern leverage ratio (%)4
|5.0
|5.0
|4.7
|4.7
|5.0
|4.7
|Additional information
|Profitability
|Return on equity (%)
|10.1
|11.8
|(17.8)
|8.9
|10.9
|9.2
|Return on risk-weighted assets, gross (%)5
|12.0
|12.6
|12.1
|12.8
|12.3
|13.2
|Return on leverage ratio denominator, gross (%)5
|3.4
|3.5
|3.3
|3.4
|3.4
|3.4
|Resources
|Total assets
|944,482
|919,361
|915,642
|890,831
|944,482
|890,831
|Equity attributable to shareholders
|50,774
|51,243
|51,214
|51,744
|50,774
|51,744
|Common equity tier 1 capital4
|33,817
|33,151
|32,671
|31,887
|33,817
|31,887
|Risk-weighted assets4
|252,373
|253,753
|237,494
|236,697
|252,373
|236,697
|Going concern capital ratio (%)4
|17.8
|17.3
|17.6
|17.2
|17.8
|17.2
|Total loss-absorbing capacity ratio (%)4
|32.3
|31.2
|33.0
|31.2
|32.3
|31.2
|Leverage ratio denominator4
|902,408
|882,469
|886,116
|860,879
|902,408
|860,879
|Total loss-absorbing capacity leverage ratio (%)4
|9.0
|9.0
|8.8
|8.6
|9.0
|8.6
|Liquidity coverage ratio (%)6
|144
|136
|143
|131
|144
|131
|Other
|Invested assets (CHF billion)7
|3,242
|3,155
|3,179
|2,911
|3,242
|2,911
|Personnel (full-time equivalents)
|63,684
|62,537
|61,253
|59,470
|63,684
|59,470
|Market capitalization8
|59,072
|64,752
|69,125
|62,553
|59,072
|62,553
|Total book value per share (CHF)8
|13.62
|13.62
|13.76
|13.92
|13.62
|13.92
|Tangible book value per share (CHF)8
|11.90
|11.97
|12.04
|12.25
|11.90
|12.25
|
1 Refer to "Note 8 Earnings per share (EPS) and shares outstanding" in the "Consolidated financial statements" section of the UBS Group second quarter 2018 report for more information. 2
|Income statement
|For the quarter ended
|% change from
|Year-to-date
|CHF million
|30.6.18
|31.3.18
|30.6.17
|1Q18
|2Q17
|30.6.18
|30.6.17
|Net interest income
|985
|1,743
|1,417
|(44)
|(30)
|2,729
|3,113
|Other net income from fair value changes on financial instruments
|2,187
|1,466
|1,456
|49
|50
|3,653
|2,896
|Credit loss (expense) recovery
|(28)
|(25)
|(46)
|14
|(38)
|(53)
|(46)
|Fee and commission income
|4,793
|4,882
|4,744
|(2)
|1
|9,675
|9,533
|Fee and commission expense
|(417)
|(409)
|(449)
|2
|(7)
|(826)
|(885)
|Net fee and commission income
|4,377
|4,473
|4,295
|(2)
|2
|8,850
|8,648
|Other income
|34
|40
|147
|(16)
|(77)
|74
|190
|Total operating income
|7,554
|7,698
|7,269
|(2)
|4
|15,252
|14,801
|
of which: net interest income and other net income from fair value changes on
|3,172
|3,210
|2,873
|(1)
|10
|6,382
|6,009
|Personnel expenses
|4,059
|4,014
|4,014
|1
|1
|8,073
|8,074
|General and administrative expenses
|1,516
|1,424
|1,488
|6
|2
|2,940
|2,994
|Depreciation and impairment of property, equipment and software
|284
|272
|249
|4
|14
|556
|505
|Amortization and impairment of intangible assets
|16
|16
|16
|3
|1
|32
|37
|Total operating expenses
|5,875
|5,725
|5,767
|3
|2
|11,600
|11,609
|Operating profit (loss) before tax
|1,679
|1,973
|1,502
|(15)
|12
|3,652
|3,192
|Tax expense (benefit)
|394
|457
|327
|(14)
|20
|851
|701
|Net profit (loss)
|1,285
|1,516
|1,175
|(15)
|9
|2,801
|2,490
|Net profit (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests
|1
|1
|1
|(7)
|65
|3
|47
|Net profit (loss) attributable to shareholders
|1,284
|1,514
|1,174
|(15)
|9
|2,798
|2,443
|Comprehensive income
|Total comprehensive income
|2,342
|696
|103
|237
|3,039
|769
|Total comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests
|(1)
|1
|14
|1
|61
|Total comprehensive income attributable to shareholders
|2,343
|695
|89
|237
|3,038
|708
|Comparison UBS Group AG consolidated versus UBS AG consolidated
|As of or for the quarter ended 30.6.18
|As of or for the quarter ended 31.3.18
|As of or for the quarter ended 31.12.17
|CHF million, except where indicated
| UBS Group AG
(consolidated)
| UBS AG
(consolidated)
| Difference
(absolute)
|
UBS Group
| UBS AG
(consolidated)
| Difference
(absolute)
|
UBS Group
|
UBS AG
(consolidated)
| Difference
(absolute)
|Income statement
|Operating income
|7,554
|7,641
|(88)
|7,698
|7,823
|(125)
|7,122
|7,242
|(120)
|Operating expenses
|5,875
|6,089
|(213)
|5,725
|6,040
|(315)
|6,266
|6,487
|(221)
|Operating profit (loss) before tax
|1,679
|1,553
|126
|1,973
|1,783
|190
|855
|755
|100
|of which: Global Wealth Management
|1,037
|1,027
|9
|1,129
|1,117
|12
|782
|778
|4
|of which: Personal Corporate Banking
|368
|368
|0
|419
|420
|(1)
|392
|393
|(1)
|of which: Asset Management
|101
|101
|0
|106
|106
|0
|238
|238
|0
|of which: Investment Bank
|569
|549
|20
|589
|577
|12
|49
|50
|(1)
|of which: Corporate Center
|(396)
|(492)
|96
|(270)
|(437)
|167
|(605)
|(704)
|99
|of which: Services
|(172)
|(260)
|88
|(35)
|(210)
|175
|(155)
|(252)
|97
|of which: Group ALM
|(206)
|(214)
|8
|(222)
|(214)
|(8)
|(214)
|(217)
|3
|of which: Non-core and Legacy Portfolio
|(18)
|(18)
|0
|(12)
|(13)
|1
|(236)
|(236)
|0
|Net profit (loss)
|1,285
|1,184
|101
|1,516
|1,371
|144
|(2,310)
|(2,385)
|75
|
of which: net profit (loss) attributable to
|1,284
|1,183
|101
|1,514
|1,370
|144
|(2,336)
|(2,412)
|76
|
of which: net profit (loss) attributable to
|26
|(26)
|
of which: net profit (loss) attributable to non-
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|27
|0
|27
|Statement of comprehensive income
|Other comprehensive income
|1,057
|1,066
|(8)
|(819)
|(732)
|(87)
|184
|187
|(3)
|of which: attributable to shareholders
|1,060
|1,068
|(8)
|(820)
|(732)
|(88)
|(124)
|(122)
|(2)
|of which: attributable to preferred noteholders
|307
|(307)
|of which: attributable to non-controlling interests
|(2)
|(2)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|309
|2
|307
|Total comprehensive income
|2,342
|2,250
|92
|696
|639
|57
|(2,125)
|(2,198)
|73
|of which: attributable to shareholders
|2,343
|2,251
|92
|695
|638
|57
|(2,461)
|(2,534)
|73
|of which: attributable to preferred noteholders
|333
|(333)
|
of which: attributable to non-controlling
|(1)
|(1)
|0
|1
|1
|0
|336
|3
|333
|Balance sheet
|Total assets
|944,482
|945,296
|(813)
|919,361
|920,280
|(919)
|915,642
|916,363
|(721)
|Total liabilities
|893,649
|895,275
|(1,626)
|868,056
|869,430
|(1,374)
|864,371
|865,588
|(1,217)
|Total equity
|50,834
|50,021
|813
|51,305
|50,850
|455
|51,271
|50,775
|496
|of which: equity attributable to shareholders
|50,774
|49,961
|813
|51,243
|50,788
|455
|51,214
|50,718
|496
|
of which: equity attributable to non-controlling
|60
|60
|0
|62
|62
|0
|57
|57
|0
|Capital information
|Common equity tier 1 capital
|33,817
|33,686
|132
|33,151
|33,424
|(273)
|32,671
|33,240
|(569)
|Going concern capital
|44,956
|40,823
|4,133
|44,026
|40,335
|3,691
|41,911
|36,906
|5,005
|Risk-weighted assets
|252,373
|251,648
|724
|253,753
|253,784
|(32)
|237,494
|236,606
|888
|Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (%)
|13.4
|13.4
|0.0
|13.1
|13.2
|(0.1)
|13.8
|14.0
|(0.2)
|Going concern capital ratio (%)
|17.8
|16.2
|1.6
|17.3
|15.9
|1.5
|17.6
|15.6
|2.0
|Total loss-absorbing capacity ratio (%)
|32.3
|31.7
|0.6
|31.2
|30.7
|0.5
|33.0
|31.4
|1.6
|Leverage ratio denominator
|902,408
|903,467
|(1,058)
|882,469
|883,676
|(1,207)
|886,116
|887,189
|(1,073)
|Common equity tier 1 leverage ratio (%)
|3.75
|3.73
|0.02
|3.76
|3.78
|(0.03)
|3.69
|3.75
|(0.06)
|Going concern leverage ratio (%)
|5.0
|4.5
|0.5
|5.0
|4.6
|0.4
|4.7
|4.2
|0.5
|Total loss-absorbing capacity leverage ratio (%)
|9.0
|8.8
|0.2
|9.0
|8.8
|0.2
|8.8
|8.4
|0.4
UBS's second quarter 2018 report, news release and slide presentation will be available from 06:45 CEST on Tuesday, 24 July 2018, at www.ubs.com/quarterlyreporting
UBS will hold a presentation of its second quarter 2018 results on Tuesday, 24 July 2018. The results will be presented by Sergio P. Ermotti, Group Chief Executive Officer, Kirt Gardner, Group Chief Financial Officer, Caroline Stewart, Global Head Investor Relations, and Hubertus Kuelps, Group Head Communications Branding.
Time
09:00-11:00 CEST
08:00-10:00 BST
03:00-05:00 US EDT
Audio webcast
The presentation for analysts can be followed live on www.ubs.com/quarterlyreporting with a simultaneous slide show.
Webcast playback
An audio playback of the results presentation will be made available at www.ubs.com/investors later in the day.
Conference call for media Q&A session
Immediately following the presentation and analyst Q&A, there will be a separate media Q&A session.
Please note: This session will be held via conference call only.
|Switzerland/Europe:
|+41-58-310 50 07
|UK:
|+44-121-281 80 12
|Americas:
|+1-213-799 17 25
|Other locations:
|+41-58-310 50 07
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," including but not limited to management's outlook for UBS's financial performance and statements relating to the anticipated effect of transactions and strategic initiatives on UBS's business and future development. While these forward-looking statements represent UBS's judgments and expectations concerning the matters described, a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors could cause actual developments and results to differ materially from UBS's expectations. These factors include, but are not limited to: (i) the degree to which UBS is successful in the ongoing execution of its strategic plans, including its cost reduction and efficiency initiatives and its ability to manage its levels of risk-weighted assets (RWA), including to counteract regulatory-driven increases, leverage ratio denominator, liquidity coverage ratio and other financial resources, and the degree to which UBS is successful in implementing changes to its businesses to meet changing market, regulatory and other conditions; (ii) continuing low or negative interest rate environment, developments in the macroeconomic climate and in the markets in which UBS operates or to which it is exposed, including movements in securities prices or liquidity, credit spreads, and currency exchange rates, and the effects of economic conditions, market developments, and geopolitical tensions on the financial position or creditworthiness of UBS's clients and counterparties as well as on client sentiment and levels of activity; (iii) changes in the availability of capital and funding, including any changes in UBS's credit spreads and ratings, as well as availability and cost of funding to meet requirements for debt eligible for total loss-absorbing capacity (TLAC); (iv) changes in or the implementation of financial legislation and regulation in Switzerland, the US, the UK and other financial centers that have imposed, or resulted in, or may do so in the future, more stringent or entity-specific capital, TLAC, leverage ratio, liquidity and funding requirements, incremental tax requirements, additional levies, limitations on permitted activities, constraints on remuneration, constraints on transfers of capital and liquidity and sharing of operational costs across the Group or other measures, and the effect these will or would have on UBS's business activities; (v) the degree to which UBS is successful in implementing further changes to its legal structure to improve its resolvability and meet related regulatory requirements and the potential need to make further changes to the legal structure or booking model of UBS Group in response to legal and regulatory requirements, to proposals in Switzerland and other jurisdictions for mandatory structural reform of banks or systemically important institutions or to other external developments, and the extent to which such changes will have the intended effects; (vi) uncertainty as to the extent to which the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA) will confirm limited reductions of gone concern requirements due to measures to reduce resolvability risk; (vii) the uncertainty arising from the timing and nature of the UK exit from the EU and the potential need to make changes in UBS's legal structure and operations as a result of it; (viii) changes in UBS's competitive position, including whether differences in regulatory capital and other requirements among the major financial centers will adversely affect UBS's ability to compete in certain lines of business; (ix) changes in the standards of conduct applicable to our businesses that may result from new regulation or new enforcement of existing standards, including recently enacted and proposed measures to impose new and enhanced duties when interacting with customers and in the execution and handling of customer transactions; (x) the liability to which UBS may be exposed, or possible constraints or sanctions that regulatory authorities might impose on UBS, due to litigation, contractual claims and regulatory investigations, including the potential for disqualification from certain businesses or loss of licenses or privileges as a result of regulatory or other governmental sanctions, as well as the effect that litigation, regulatory and similar matters have on the operational risk component of our RWA; (xi) the effects on UBS's cross-border banking business of tax or regulatory developments and of possible changes in UBS's policies and practices relating to this business; (xii) UBS's ability to retain and attract the employees necessary to generate revenues and to manage, support and control its businesses, which may be affected by competitive factors including differences in compensation practices; (xiii) changes in accounting or tax standards or policies, and determinations or interpretations affecting the recognition of gain or loss, the valuation of goodwill, the recognition of deferred tax assets and other matters, including from changes to US taxation under the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; (xiv) UBS's ability to implement new technologies and business methods, including digital services and technologies and ability to successfully compete with both existing and new financial service providers, some of which may not be regulated to the same extent; (xv) limitations on the effectiveness of UBS's internal processes for risk management, risk control, measurement and modeling, and of financial models generally; (xvi) the occurrence of operational failures, such as fraud, misconduct, unauthorized trading, financial crime, cyberattacks, and systems failures; (xvii) restrictions on the ability of UBS Group AG to make payments or distributions, including due to restrictions on the ability of its subsidiaries to make loans or distributions, directly or indirectly, or, in the case of financial difficulties, due to the exercise by FINMA or the regulators of UBS's operations in other countries of their broad statutory powers in relation to protective measures, restructuring and liquidation proceedings; (xviii) the degree to which changes in regulation, capital or legal structure, financial results or other factors may affect UBS's ability to maintain its stated capital return objective; and (xix) the effect that these or other factors or unanticipated events may have on our reputation and the additional consequences that this may have on our business and performance. The sequence in which the factors above are presented is not indicative of their likelihood of occurrence or the potential magnitude of their consequences. Our business and financial performance could be affected by other factors identified in our past and future filings and reports, including those filed with the SEC. More detailed information about those factors is set forth in documents furnished by UBS and filings made by UBS with the SEC, including UBS's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended 31 December 2017. UBS is not under any obligation to (and expressly disclaims any obligation to) update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.
Rounding
Numbers presented throughout this news release may not add up precisely to the totals provided in the tables and text. Starting in 2018, percentages, absolute and percent changes, and adjusted results are calculated on the basis of unrounded figures, with the exception of movement information provided in text that can be derived from figures displayed in the tables, which is calculated on a rounded basis. For prior periods, these values are calculated on the basis of rounded figures displayed in the tables and text.
Tables
Within tables, blank fields generally indicate that the field is not applicable or not meaningful, or that information is not available as of the relevant date or for the relevant period. Zero values generally indicate that the respective figure is zero on an actual or rounded basis. Percentage changes are presented as a mathematical calculation of the change between periods.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180723005768/en/
Contacts:
UBS Group AG and UBS AG
Investor contact
Switzerland: +41-44-234 41 00
or
Media contact
Switzerland: +41-44-234 85 00
UK: +44-207-567 47 14
Americas: +1-212-882 58 57
APAC: +852-297-1 82 00
www.ubs.com