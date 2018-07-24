1H18 net profit1 +15% YoY to CHF 2.8bn; adjusted2 RoTE excluding DTAs3 17.3%; strong PBT growth in Global Wealth Management (+19%) and the Investment Bank (+24%)

2Q18 net profit1 +9% YoY to CHF 1.3bn; diluted EPS CHF 0.33

2Q18 PBT in Global Wealth Management +18% and Investment Bank +26% YoY

Repurchased CHF 550m of own shares while maintaining strong CET1 capital ratio 13.4% and CET1 leverage ratio 3.75%

UBS one of the best rated large global banks, confirmed by recent Moody's upgrade

Regulatory News:

UBS delivered strong second-quarter results with reported profit before tax (PBT) up 12% year over year to CHF 1,679m and adjusted2 PBT up 8% to CHF 1,808m. Net profit attributable to shareholders was CHF 1,284m, up 9% from the second quarter of 2017. Adjusted2 return on tangible equity (RoTE) excluding DTAs3 was 16.7% for the quarter.

Global Wealth Management's PBT rose 18% YoY to CHF 1,037m, driven by double-digit PBT growth in the Americas and the ultra-high net worth segment, and ten-year records in recurring net fee, net interest income, lending and mandate penetration. Personal Corporate Banking PBT was CHF 368m, as growth in recurring net fee and transaction-based income offset the ongoing pressure from the negative interest rate environment; net new business volume growth remained strong. Asset Management reported PBT of CHF 101m, as the positive impact from higher invested assets mostly offset the effect of a prior-period business sale and pressure on margins, and invested assets rose to CHF 810bn, the highest in a decade. The Investment Bank delivered PBT of CHF 569m, up 26% YoY, and an adjusted2 return on attributed equity of 23%, on strong revenue growth in Equities and Foreign Exchange, Rates and Credit (FRC) and continued resource discipline.

During the second quarter, UBS repurchased CHF 550m of its own shares, meeting its target for 2018 under its 3-year share repurchase program of up to CHF 2bn. UBS's capital position remains very strong, with a CET1 capital ratio of 13.4%, a CET1 leverage ratio of 3.75% and total loss-absorbing capacity of over CHF 81bn.

"I'm pleased with the second quarter, which contributed to a strong first half, with particularly good capital generation. We'll keep our focus on growth and efficiency, and continue to build on the strengths of our global franchise."

Sergio P. Ermotti, Group Chief Executive Officer

Outlook

Global economic growth prospects continue to provide a supportive backdrop to markets, although ongoing geopolitical tensions and rising protectionism have dampened investor confidence and remain a threat. We continue to expect US dollar interest rates to rise gradually, which, despite margin pressure, is likely to support net interest income in Global Wealth Management.

In addition to typical seasonality factors in the third quarter, market volatility remains muted overall which is usually less conducive to client activity. Funding costs related to long-term debt and capital instruments issued to comply with regulatory funding and liquidity requirements will be higher than in the previous year, but should be broadly stable compared with the second quarter.

As in the first half of the year, our diversified business model should help us make continued progress towards achieving our strategic and financial targets.

Second quarter 2018 performance overview

UBS's second quarter adjusted2 PBT was CHF 1,808m, and reported PBT was CHF 1,679m. Total adjusting2 items were CHF 129m, including CHF 114m of restructuring expenses. The adjusted2 cost/income ratio was 76%. Net profit attributable to shareholders was CHF 1,284m, with diluted earnings per share of CHF 0.33. Annualized adjusted2 return on tangible equity excluding DTAs3 was 16.7%.

Global Wealth Management (GWM) adjusted2 PBT CHF 1,084m, +7% YoY

Recurring net fee income and net interest income both increased on a new high for invested assets, further progress on mandate penetration, as well as increased net interest margin on deposits and higher lending revenues, while transaction-based revenues declined on lower client activity in the US and Asia. Mandate penetration increased to a new high of 33.3% of invested assets, and loans increased by 11%, driven by a 28% increase in APAC. Adjusted2 costs increased on additional investments in technology and higher variable compensation, partly offset by lower compensation commitments with recruited financial advisors in the US. The adjusted2 cost/income ratio was 74%. Net new money outflows of CHF 1.2bn for the quarter included higher seasonal tax-related outflows in the US of approximately CHF 4.6bn and a single outflow of around CHF 4.4bn in the Americas from a corporate employee share program. Adjusted2 net margin was 19bps.

Personal Corporate Banking (P&C) adjusted2 PBT CHF 378m, (0%) YoY

Strong business momentum and management actions offset interest rate pressure, with higher recurring net fee and transaction-based income, while expenses remained at the same level despite investments in technology. Credit loss expenses were CHF 22m, compared with CHF 28m in the second quarter of 2017. The adjusted2 cost/income ratio was 58%. Annualized net new business volume growth for personal banking remained strong at 3.9%.

Asset Management (AM) adjusted2 PBT CHF 126m, (5%) YoY

Net management fees remained broadly unchanged, despite a business sale in the fourth quarter of 2017 and continued pressure on margins. Performance fees decreased in both alternatives and equities. Adjusted2 expenses decreased as lower personnel costs, driven by management actions, were partly offset by higher investments in technology. The adjusted2 cost/income ratio was 72%. Net new money excluding money market flows was CHF 0.9bn, and invested assets reached CHF 810bn, the highest in a decade.

Investment Bank (IB) adjusted2 PBT CHF 605m, +44% YoY

Equities adjusted2 revenues increased by 17%, with growth in all regions and product lines. FRC adjusted2 revenues were up 72%, partly due to net income of around CHF 100m mainly related to the recognition of previously deferred day-1 profits; or up by more than a third excluding this income, with increases in all products and regions. Corporate Client Solutions revenues were CHF 624m, down 15% from a strong second quarter of 2017, mainly reflecting lower equity capital markets revenues. Costs increased, partly reflecting higher investments in technology. The adjusted2 cost/income ratio improved to 72%. Adjusted2 return on attributed equity was 23%.

Corporate Center adjusted2 loss before tax was CHF 385m. Corporate Center Services recorded an adjusted2 loss before tax of CHF 178m. Group Asset and Liability Management adjusted2 loss before tax was CHF 190m. Non-core and Legacy Portfolio posted an adjusted2 loss before tax of CHF 17m.

First half 2018 performance overview

UBS's first half adjusted2 PBT was CHF 3,684m, and reported PBT was CHF 3,652m. The first half of 2018 included a gain of CHF 225m related to changes to the pension fund of UBS in Switzerland, which is treated as an adjusting2 item and had no impact on CET1 capital. Other adjusting2 items of CHF 257m included CHF 242m of restructuring expenses. The adjusted2 cost/income ratio was 76%. Net profit attributable to shareholders was CHF 2,798m, up 15% from the prior year, with diluted earnings per share of CHF 0.73. Annualized adjusted2 return on tangible equity excluding DTAs3 was 17.3%.

Global Wealth Management (GWM) adjusted2 PBT CHF 2,210m, +7% YoY (+9% in USD)

Recurring net fee income and net interest income both increased on higher invested asset levels, further progress on mandate penetration, as well as increased net interest margin and loan growth, while transaction-based revenues declined as a result of lower client activity in the US and Asia in the second quarter. Costs increased mainly due to investments in technology. The adjusted2 cost/income ratio was 74%. Mandate penetration increased to a new high of 33.3% of invested assets, and loans increased by 11%, driven by a 28% increase in APAC. Net new money was CHF 17.7bn for the half-year, with positive contributions from all regions. Adjusted2 net margin was 19bps. Reported PBT increased by 19% to CHF 2,165m.

Personal Corporate Banking (P&C) adjusted2 PBT CHF 771m, (5%) YoY

Transaction-based and recurring net fee income increased, offset by funding cost and interest rate headwinds, as well as higher expenses. Additionally, the first quarter of 2017 included a CHF 20m one-time gain on the sale of a real estate loan portfolio. Credit loss expenses were CHF 35m, compared with CHF 21m in the first half of 2017. The adjusted2 cost/income ratio was 58%. Annualized net new business volume growth for personal banking was 5.1%. Reported PBT increased by 2% to CHF 787m.

Asset Management (AM) adjusted2 PBT CHF 234m, (9%) YoY

Net management fees were broadly unchanged, despite a business sale in the fourth quarter of 2017 and continued pressure on margins. Performance fees decreased, primarily in alternatives. Adjusted2 expenses decreased as lower personnel costs, driven by management actions, were partly offset by higher investments in technology. The adjusted2 cost/income ratio was 74%. Net new money excluding money market flows was CHF 27.6bn, and invested assets reached CHF 810bn, the highest in a decade. Reported PBT decreased by 3% to CHF 207m.

Investment Bank (IB) adjusted2 PBT CHF 1,234m, +26% YoY (+30% in USD)

Equities revenues were up 17% (+20% in USD), with all regions and product lines improving, and FX, Rates and Credit revenues improved by 21% (+24% in USD). Corporate Client Solutions revenues were broadly unchanged (+2% in USD), as higher Advisory and Debt Capital Markets revenues offset a reduction in Equity Capital Markets. Adjusted2 costs increased, reflecting higher personnel expenses as a result of improved performance, and higher investments in technology. The adjusted2 cost/income ratio improved to 72%. Adjusted2 return on attributed equity was 24%. Reported PBT increased by 24% to CHF 1,158m.

Corporate Center adjusted2 loss before tax was CHF 765m. Corporate Center Services recorded an adjusted2 loss before tax of CHF 326m. Group Asset and Liability Management adjusted2 loss before tax was CHF 412m. Non-core and Legacy Portfolio posted an adjusted2 loss before tax of CHF 28m.

Commitment to sustainable performance

UBS is committed to creating long-term positive value for its clients, employees, investors and society. This is illustrated by the ongoing recognition UBS has received for its activities and capabilities related to sustainable investing, philanthropy, environmental and human rights policies governing client and supplier relationships, the firm's environmental footprint and community investment.

Credit ratings

Moody's Investors Service upgraded UBS's ratings on 18 June 2018. UBS AG's and its rated operating subsidiaries' long-term issuer and senior unsecured debt ratings were upgraded to Aa3 (stable outlook) from A1. These rating actions were driven by an improvement of Moody's measure of UBS's standalone credit strength, and follow multiple upgrades by major credit rating agencies in recent years. UBS is one of the best rated large global banks.

Sustainable and impact investing

According to a report by Swiss Sustainable Finance, an association that aims to strengthen Switzerland's position in the global marketplace for sustainable finance, UBS is the #1 market player for sustainable investments in Switzerland with 23% of the market share in sustainable funds and mandates. The results highlighted Switzerland's growing focus on sustainability with over CHF 390bn of sustainable investments by asset managers and asset owners, an 82% increase from the previous year.

The UBS Optimus Foundation helped close the world's first ever Development Impact Bond (DIB) in education. Indian NGO Educate Girls was able to improve education across 166 schools in the Indian state of Rajasthan, significantly exceeding the set enrolment and learning targets. As a result of the over-achievement, the UBS Optimus Foundation recouped its initial funding plus a 15% internal rate of return from the outcome payer Children's Investment Fund Foundation. The total payout will be reinvested into further impactful development programs. The DIB was intended to be a proof of concept using a relatively small selection of beneficiaries. Based on its success, the UBS Optimus Foundation is working on a new education DIB, which will be announced later this year.

Climate change

UBS along with 15 other leading banks from four continents, convened by the UN Environment Finance Initiative, published a jointly developed methodology to increase banks' understanding of how climate change and climate action could impact their business. This underscores the commitment of UBS to support the transition to a low-carbon economy.

Information in this news release is presented for UBS Group AG on a consolidated basis unless otherwise specified. Financial information for UBS AG (consolidated) does not differ materially from UBS Group AG (consolidated) and a comparison between UBS Group AG (consolidated) and UBS AG (consolidated) is provided at the end of this news release.

1 Net profit attributable to shareholders.

2 Refer to the "Performance by business division and Corporate Center unit - reported and adjusted" table in this news release.

3 Adjusted return on tangible equity excluding deferred tax expense/benefit and DTAs; calculated as adjusted net profit/loss attributable to shareholders excluding amortization and impairment of goodwill and intangible assets and deferred tax expense/benefit (annualized as applicable), divided by average tangible equity attributable to shareholders excluding any DTAs that do not qualify as CET1 capital.

Performance by business division and Corporate Center unit reported and adjusted1,2 For the quarter ended 30.6.18 CHF million Global

Wealth

Management Personal &

Corporate

Banking Asset

Manage-

ment Investment

Bank CC -

Services3 CC -

Group

ALM CC -

Non-

core and

Legacy

Portfolio UBS Operating income as reported 4,157 933 458 2,171 (78) (185) 98 7,554 of which: net foreign currency translation losses4 (15) (15) Operating income (adjusted) 4,157 933 458 2,171 (78) (169) 98 7,569 Operating expenses as reported 3,120 566 357 1,602 94 21 116 5,875 of which: personnel-related restructuring expenses5 3 1 15 2 43 0 0 63 of which: non-personnel-related restructuring expenses5 5 0 3 3 39 0 0 51 of which: restructuring expenses allocated from CC Services5 39 9 8 32 (88) 0 1 0 Operating expenses (adjusted) 3,073 556 331 1,566 100 20 115 5,761 of which: net expenses for litigation, regulatory and similar

matters6 52 0 0 2 0 0 76 131 Operating profit (loss) before tax as reported 1,037 368 101 569 (172) (206) (18) 1,679 Operating profit (loss) before tax (adjusted) 1,084 378 126 605 (178) (190) (17) 1,808 For the quarter ended 30.6.17 CHF million Global

Wealth

Management Personal &

Corporate

Banking Asset

Manage-

ment Investment

Bank CC -

Services3 CC -

Group

ALM CC -

Non-

core and

Legacy

Portfolio UBS Operating income as reported 3,959 935 479 2,026 (20) (94) (16) 7,269 of which: gains on sale of financial assets at fair value through OCI7 107 107 of which: net foreign currency translation losses4 (22) (22) Operating income (adjusted) 3,959 935 479 1,919 (20) (72) (16) 7,184 Operating expenses as reported 3,080 579 369 1,575 117 10 37 5,767 of which: personnel-related restructuring expenses5 14 2 3 4 93 1 0 117 of which: non-personnel-related restructuring expenses5 16 0 6 3 115 0 0 141 of which: restructuring expenses allocated from CC Services5 104 21 15 67 (209) 0 2 0 Operating expenses (adjusted) 2,946 556 346 1,500 117 9 35 5,509 of which: net expenses for litigation, regulatory and similar

matters6 42 0 1 0 0 0 (34) 9 Operating profit (loss) before tax as reported 879 356 110 451 (137) (104) (53) 1,502 Operating profit (loss) before tax (adjusted) 1,013 379 133 419 (137) (81) (51) 1,675 1 Adjusted results are non-GAAP financial measures as defined by SEC regulations. 2 Comparative figures in this table may differ from those originally published in quarterly and annual

reports due to adjustments following organizational changes, restatements due to the retrospective adoption of new accounting standards or changes in accounting policies, and events after

the reporting period. 3 Corporate Center Services operating expenses presented in this table are after service allocations to business divisions and other Corporate Center units. 4 Related

to the disposal of foreign subsidiaries and branches. 5 Reflects restructuring expenses related to legacy cost programs as well as expenses for new restructuring initiatives in 2018 for Global

Wealth Management and Asset Management. 6 Includes recoveries from third parties (second quarter of 2018: CHF 10 million, second quarter of 2017: CHF 1 million). 7 Reflects a gain on

sale of our remaining investment in IHS Markit in the Investment Bank. Figures presented for periods prior to the first quarter of 2018 relate to financial assets available for sale. With the

adoption of IFRS 9, certain financial assets were reclassified from available for sale under IAS 39 to measured at fair value through OCI under IFRS 9. Refer to "Note 1 Basis of accounting" and

"Note 19 Transition to IFRS 9 as of 1 January 2018" in the "Consolidated financial statements" section of the UBS Group second quarter 2018 report for more information.

Performance by business division and Corporate Center unit reported and adjusted1,2 Year-to-date 30.6.18 CHF million Global

Wealth

Management Personal &

Corporate

Banking Asset

Manage-

ment Investment

Bank CC -

Services3 CC -

Group

ALM CC -

Non-

core and

Legacy

Portfolio UBS Operating income as reported 8,352 1,880 899 4,478 (116) (389) 147 15,252 of which: net foreign currency translation losses4 (15) (15) Operating income (adjusted) 8,352 1,880 899 4,478 (116) (373) 147 15,267 Operating expenses as reported 6,187 1,093 692 3,320 92 39 177 11,600 of which: personnel-related restructuring expenses5 6 2 16 13 90 0 0 127 of which: non-personnel-related restructuring expenses5 14 0 6 5 89 0 0 115 of which: restructuring expenses allocated from CC Services5 86 17 14 63 (184) 1 2 0 of which: gain related to changes to the Swiss pension plan6 (61) (35) (10) (5) (114) (225) Operating expenses (adjusted) 6,142 1,109 665 3,244 210 38 175 11,583 of which: net expenses for litigation, regulatory and similar

matters7 83 0 0 0 (24) 0 61 120 Operating profit (loss) before tax as reported 2,165 787 207 1,158 (207) (428) (30) 3,652 Operating profit (loss) before tax (adjusted) 2,210 771 234 1,234 (326) (412) (28) 3,684 Year-to-date 30.6.17 CHF million Global

Wealth

Management Personal &

Corporate

Banking Asset

Manage-

ment Investment

Bank CC -

Services3 CC -

Group

ALM CC -

Non-

core and

Legacy

Portfolio UBS Operating income as reported 7,938 1,893 929 4,124 (37) (30) (16) 14,801 of which: gains on sale of financial assets at fair value through OCI8 107 107 of which: net foreign currency translation losses4 (22) (22) Operating income (adjusted) 7,938 1,893 929 4,017 (37) (8) (16) 14,716 Operating expenses as reported 6,119 1,119 716 3,194 321 12 129 11,609 of which: personnel-related restructuring expenses5 15 4 5 22 186 1 0 233 of which: non-personnel-related restructuring expenses5 27 0 11 6 225 0 0 269 of which: restructuring expenses allocated from CC Services5 202 38 28 124 (396) 1 4 0 Operating expenses (adjusted) 5,875 1,077 673 3,042 307 11 125 11,107 of which: net expenses for litigation, regulatory and similar

matters7 78 0 1 0 (3) 0 (33) 42 Operating profit (loss) before tax as reported 1,819 774 213 931 (358) (41) (146) 3,192 Operating profit (loss) before tax (adjusted) 2,063 816 256 976 (344) (18) (142) 3,609 1 Adjusted results are non-GAAP financial measures as defined by SEC regulations. 2 Comparative figures in this table may differ from those originally published in quarterly and annual

reports due to adjustments following organizational changes, restatements due to the retrospective adoption of new accounting standards or changes in accounting policies, and events after

the reporting period. 3 Corporate Center Services operating expenses presented in this table are after service allocations to business divisions and other Corporate Center units. 4 Related

to the disposal of foreign subsidiaries and branches. 5 Reflects restructuring expenses related to legacy cost programs as well as expenses for new restructuring initiatives in 2018 for Global

Wealth Management and Asset Management. 6 Refer to "Note 5 Personnel expenses" in the "Consolidated financial statements" section of the UBS Group second quarter 2018 report for

more information. 7 Includes recoveries from third parties of CHF 27 million and CHF 1 million for the first six months of 2018 and 2017, respectively. 8 Reflects a gain on sale of our

remaining investment in IHS Markit in the Investment Bank. Figures presented for periods prior to 2018 relate to financial assets available for sale. With the adoption of IFRS 9, certain

financial assets were reclassified from available for sale under IAS 39 to measured at fair value through OCI under IFRS 9. Refer to "Note 1 Basis of accounting" and "Note 19 Transition to IFRS

9 as of 1 January 2018" in the "Consolidated financial statements" section of the UBS Group second quarter 2018 report for more information.

Our key figures As of or for the quarter ended As of or year-to-date CHF million, except where indicated 30.6.18 31.3.18 31.12.17 30.6.17 30.6.18 30.6.17 Group results Operating income 7,554 7,698 7,122 7,269 15,252 14,801 Operating expenses 5,875 5,725 6,266 5,767 11,600 11,609 Operating profit (loss) before tax 1,679 1,973 855 1,502 3,652 3,192 Net profit (loss) attributable to shareholders 1,284 1,514 (2,336) 1,174 2,798 2,443 Diluted earnings per share (CHF)1 0.33 0.39 (0.63) 0.31 0.73 0.64 Key performance indicators2 Profitability and growth Return on tangible equity (%) 11.6 13.6 (20.2) 10.3 12.6 10.6 Adjusted return on tangible equity excluding deferred tax expense / benefit and deferred tax

assets (%) 16.7 17.8 8.6 15.9 17.3 16.6 Cost income ratio (%) 77.5 74.1 86.9 78.8 75.8 78.2 Adjusted cost income ratio (%)3 75.8 75.4 83.4 76.2 75.6 75.2 Net profit growth (%) 9.3 19.4 13.5 14.5 40.3 Resources Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (%)4 13.4 13.1 13.8 13.5 13.4 13.5 Common equity tier 1 leverage ratio (%)4 3.75 3.76 3.69 3.70 3.75 3.70 Going concern leverage ratio (%)4 5.0 5.0 4.7 4.7 5.0 4.7 Additional information Profitability Return on equity (%) 10.1 11.8 (17.8) 8.9 10.9 9.2 Return on risk-weighted assets, gross (%)5 12.0 12.6 12.1 12.8 12.3 13.2 Return on leverage ratio denominator, gross (%)5 3.4 3.5 3.3 3.4 3.4 3.4 Resources Total assets 944,482 919,361 915,642 890,831 944,482 890,831 Equity attributable to shareholders 50,774 51,243 51,214 51,744 50,774 51,744 Common equity tier 1 capital4 33,817 33,151 32,671 31,887 33,817 31,887 Risk-weighted assets4 252,373 253,753 237,494 236,697 252,373 236,697 Going concern capital ratio (%)4 17.8 17.3 17.6 17.2 17.8 17.2 Total loss-absorbing capacity ratio (%)4 32.3 31.2 33.0 31.2 32.3 31.2 Leverage ratio denominator4 902,408 882,469 886,116 860,879 902,408 860,879 Total loss-absorbing capacity leverage ratio (%)4 9.0 9.0 8.8 8.6 9.0 8.6 Liquidity coverage ratio (%)6 144 136 143 131 144 131 Other Invested assets (CHF billion)7 3,242 3,155 3,179 2,911 3,242 2,911 Personnel (full-time equivalents) 63,684 62,537 61,253 59,470 63,684 59,470 Market capitalization8 59,072 64,752 69,125 62,553 59,072 62,553 Total book value per share (CHF)8 13.62 13.62 13.76 13.92 13.62 13.92 Tangible book value per share (CHF)8 11.90 11.97 12.04 12.25 11.90 12.25 1 Refer to "Note 8 Earnings per share (EPS) and shares outstanding" in the "Consolidated financial statements" section of the UBS Group second quarter 2018 report for more information. 2

Refer to the "Measurement of performance" section of our Annual Report 2017 for the definitions of our key performance indicators. 3 Calculated as adjusted operating expenses adjusted

operating income before credit loss (expense) or recovery. 4 Based on the Swiss systemically relevant bank framework as of 1 January 2020. Refer to the "Capital management" section of

the UBS Group second quarter 2018 report for more information. 5 Calculated as operating income before credit loss (annualized as applicable) average risk-weighted assets and average

leverage ratio denominator, respectively. 6 Refer to the "Balance sheet, liquidity and funding management" section of the UBS Group second quarter 2018 report for more information. 7

Includes invested assets for Personal Corporate Banking. 8 Refer to "UBS shares" in the "Capital management" section of the UBS Group second quarter 2018 report for more

information.

Income statement For the quarter ended % change from Year-to-date CHF million 30.6.18 31.3.18 30.6.17 1Q18 2Q17 30.6.18 30.6.17 Net interest income 985 1,743 1,417 (44) (30) 2,729 3,113 Other net income from fair value changes on financial instruments 2,187 1,466 1,456 49 50 3,653 2,896 Credit loss (expense) recovery (28) (25) (46) 14 (38) (53) (46) Fee and commission income 4,793 4,882 4,744 (2) 1 9,675 9,533 Fee and commission expense (417) (409) (449) 2 (7) (826) (885) Net fee and commission income 4,377 4,473 4,295 (2) 2 8,850 8,648 Other income 34 40 147 (16) (77) 74 190 Total operating income 7,554 7,698 7,269 (2) 4 15,252 14,801 of which: net interest income and other net income from fair value changes on

financial instruments 3,172 3,210 2,873 (1) 10 6,382 6,009 Personnel expenses 4,059 4,014 4,014 1 1 8,073 8,074 General and administrative expenses 1,516 1,424 1,488 6 2 2,940 2,994 Depreciation and impairment of property, equipment and software 284 272 249 4 14 556 505 Amortization and impairment of intangible assets 16 16 16 3 1 32 37 Total operating expenses 5,875 5,725 5,767 3 2 11,600 11,609 Operating profit (loss) before tax 1,679 1,973 1,502 (15) 12 3,652 3,192 Tax expense (benefit) 394 457 327 (14) 20 851 701 Net profit (loss) 1,285 1,516 1,175 (15) 9 2,801 2,490 Net profit (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests 1 1 1 (7) 65 3 47 Net profit (loss) attributable to shareholders 1,284 1,514 1,174 (15) 9 2,798 2,443 Comprehensive income Total comprehensive income 2,342 696 103 237 3,039 769 Total comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests (1) 1 14 1 61 Total comprehensive income attributable to shareholders 2,343 695 89 237 3,038 708

Comparison UBS Group AG consolidated versus UBS AG consolidated As of or for the quarter ended 30.6.18 As of or for the quarter ended 31.3.18 As of or for the quarter ended 31.12.17 CHF million, except where indicated UBS Group AG (consolidated) UBS AG (consolidated) Difference (absolute) UBS Group

AG

(consolidated) UBS AG (consolidated) Difference (absolute) UBS Group

AG

(consolidated) UBS AG (consolidated) Difference (absolute) Income statement Operating income 7,554 7,641 (88) 7,698 7,823 (125) 7,122 7,242 (120) Operating expenses 5,875 6,089 (213) 5,725 6,040 (315) 6,266 6,487 (221) Operating profit (loss) before tax 1,679 1,553 126 1,973 1,783 190 855 755 100 of which: Global Wealth Management 1,037 1,027 9 1,129 1,117 12 782 778 4 of which: Personal Corporate Banking 368 368 0 419 420 (1) 392 393 (1) of which: Asset Management 101 101 0 106 106 0 238 238 0 of which: Investment Bank 569 549 20 589 577 12 49 50 (1) of which: Corporate Center (396) (492) 96 (270) (437) 167 (605) (704) 99 of which: Services (172) (260) 88 (35) (210) 175 (155) (252) 97 of which: Group ALM (206) (214) 8 (222) (214) (8) (214) (217) 3 of which: Non-core and Legacy Portfolio (18) (18) 0 (12) (13) 1 (236) (236) 0 Net profit (loss) 1,285 1,184 101 1,516 1,371 144 (2,310) (2,385) 75 of which: net profit (loss) attributable to

shareholders 1,284 1,183 101 1,514 1,370 144 (2,336) (2,412) 76 of which: net profit (loss) attributable to

preferred noteholders 26 (26) of which: net profit (loss) attributable to non-

controlling interests 1 1 0 1 1 0 27 0 27 Statement of comprehensive income Other comprehensive income 1,057 1,066 (8) (819) (732) (87) 184 187 (3) of which: attributable to shareholders 1,060 1,068 (8) (820) (732) (88) (124) (122) (2) of which: attributable to preferred noteholders 307 (307) of which: attributable to non-controlling interests (2) (2) 0 0 0 0 309 2 307 Total comprehensive income 2,342 2,250 92 696 639 57 (2,125) (2,198) 73 of which: attributable to shareholders 2,343 2,251 92 695 638 57 (2,461) (2,534) 73 of which: attributable to preferred noteholders 333 (333) of which: attributable to non-controlling

interests (1) (1) 0 1 1 0 336 3 333 Balance sheet Total assets 944,482 945,296 (813) 919,361 920,280 (919) 915,642 916,363 (721) Total liabilities 893,649 895,275 (1,626) 868,056 869,430 (1,374) 864,371 865,588 (1,217) Total equity 50,834 50,021 813 51,305 50,850 455 51,271 50,775 496 of which: equity attributable to shareholders 50,774 49,961 813 51,243 50,788 455 51,214 50,718 496 of which: equity attributable to non-controlling

interests 60 60 0 62 62 0 57 57 0 Capital information Common equity tier 1 capital 33,817 33,686 132 33,151 33,424 (273) 32,671 33,240 (569) Going concern capital 44,956 40,823 4,133 44,026 40,335 3,691 41,911 36,906 5,005 Risk-weighted assets 252,373 251,648 724 253,753 253,784 (32) 237,494 236,606 888 Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (%) 13.4 13.4 0.0 13.1 13.2 (0.1) 13.8 14.0 (0.2) Going concern capital ratio (%) 17.8 16.2 1.6 17.3 15.9 1.5 17.6 15.6 2.0 Total loss-absorbing capacity ratio (%) 32.3 31.7 0.6 31.2 30.7 0.5 33.0 31.4 1.6 Leverage ratio denominator 902,408 903,467 (1,058) 882,469 883,676 (1,207) 886,116 887,189 (1,073) Common equity tier 1 leverage ratio (%) 3.75 3.73 0.02 3.76 3.78 (0.03) 3.69 3.75 (0.06) Going concern leverage ratio (%) 5.0 4.5 0.5 5.0 4.6 0.4 4.7 4.2 0.5 Total loss-absorbing capacity leverage ratio (%) 9.0 8.8 0.2 9.0 8.8 0.2 8.8 8.4 0.4

UBS's second quarter 2018 report, news release and slide presentation will be available from 06:45 CEST on Tuesday, 24 July 2018, at www.ubs.com/quarterlyreporting

UBS will hold a presentation of its second quarter 2018 results on Tuesday, 24 July 2018. The results will be presented by Sergio P. Ermotti, Group Chief Executive Officer, Kirt Gardner, Group Chief Financial Officer, Caroline Stewart, Global Head Investor Relations, and Hubertus Kuelps, Group Head Communications Branding.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," including but not limited to management's outlook for UBS's financial performance and statements relating to the anticipated effect of transactions and strategic initiatives on UBS's business and future development. While these forward-looking statements represent UBS's judgments and expectations concerning the matters described, a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors could cause actual developments and results to differ materially from UBS's expectations. These factors include, but are not limited to: (i) the degree to which UBS is successful in the ongoing execution of its strategic plans, including its cost reduction and efficiency initiatives and its ability to manage its levels of risk-weighted assets (RWA), including to counteract regulatory-driven increases, leverage ratio denominator, liquidity coverage ratio and other financial resources, and the degree to which UBS is successful in implementing changes to its businesses to meet changing market, regulatory and other conditions; (ii) continuing low or negative interest rate environment, developments in the macroeconomic climate and in the markets in which UBS operates or to which it is exposed, including movements in securities prices or liquidity, credit spreads, and currency exchange rates, and the effects of economic conditions, market developments, and geopolitical tensions on the financial position or creditworthiness of UBS's clients and counterparties as well as on client sentiment and levels of activity; (iii) changes in the availability of capital and funding, including any changes in UBS's credit spreads and ratings, as well as availability and cost of funding to meet requirements for debt eligible for total loss-absorbing capacity (TLAC); (iv) changes in or the implementation of financial legislation and regulation in Switzerland, the US, the UK and other financial centers that have imposed, or resulted in, or may do so in the future, more stringent or entity-specific capital, TLAC, leverage ratio, liquidity and funding requirements, incremental tax requirements, additional levies, limitations on permitted activities, constraints on remuneration, constraints on transfers of capital and liquidity and sharing of operational costs across the Group or other measures, and the effect these will or would have on UBS's business activities; (v) the degree to which UBS is successful in implementing further changes to its legal structure to improve its resolvability and meet related regulatory requirements and the potential need to make further changes to the legal structure or booking model of UBS Group in response to legal and regulatory requirements, to proposals in Switzerland and other jurisdictions for mandatory structural reform of banks or systemically important institutions or to other external developments, and the extent to which such changes will have the intended effects; (vi) uncertainty as to the extent to which the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA) will confirm limited reductions of gone concern requirements due to measures to reduce resolvability risk; (vii) the uncertainty arising from the timing and nature of the UK exit from the EU and the potential need to make changes in UBS's legal structure and operations as a result of it; (viii) changes in UBS's competitive position, including whether differences in regulatory capital and other requirements among the major financial centers will adversely affect UBS's ability to compete in certain lines of business; (ix) changes in the standards of conduct applicable to our businesses that may result from new regulation or new enforcement of existing standards, including recently enacted and proposed measures to impose new and enhanced duties when interacting with customers and in the execution and handling of customer transactions; (x) the liability to which UBS may be exposed, or possible constraints or sanctions that regulatory authorities might impose on UBS, due to litigation, contractual claims and regulatory investigations, including the potential for disqualification from certain businesses or loss of licenses or privileges as a result of regulatory or other governmental sanctions, as well as the effect that litigation, regulatory and similar matters have on the operational risk component of our RWA; (xi) the effects on UBS's cross-border banking business of tax or regulatory developments and of possible changes in UBS's policies and practices relating to this business; (xii) UBS's ability to retain and attract the employees necessary to generate revenues and to manage, support and control its businesses, which may be affected by competitive factors including differences in compensation practices; (xiii) changes in accounting or tax standards or policies, and determinations or interpretations affecting the recognition of gain or loss, the valuation of goodwill, the recognition of deferred tax assets and other matters, including from changes to US taxation under the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; (xiv) UBS's ability to implement new technologies and business methods, including digital services and technologies and ability to successfully compete with both existing and new financial service providers, some of which may not be regulated to the same extent; (xv) limitations on the effectiveness of UBS's internal processes for risk management, risk control, measurement and modeling, and of financial models generally; (xvi) the occurrence of operational failures, such as fraud, misconduct, unauthorized trading, financial crime, cyberattacks, and systems failures; (xvii) restrictions on the ability of UBS Group AG to make payments or distributions, including due to restrictions on the ability of its subsidiaries to make loans or distributions, directly or indirectly, or, in the case of financial difficulties, due to the exercise by FINMA or the regulators of UBS's operations in other countries of their broad statutory powers in relation to protective measures, restructuring and liquidation proceedings; (xviii) the degree to which changes in regulation, capital or legal structure, financial results or other factors may affect UBS's ability to maintain its stated capital return objective; and (xix) the effect that these or other factors or unanticipated events may have on our reputation and the additional consequences that this may have on our business and performance. The sequence in which the factors above are presented is not indicative of their likelihood of occurrence or the potential magnitude of their consequences. Our business and financial performance could be affected by other factors identified in our past and future filings and reports, including those filed with the SEC. More detailed information about those factors is set forth in documents furnished by UBS and filings made by UBS with the SEC, including UBS's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended 31 December 2017. UBS is not under any obligation to (and expressly disclaims any obligation to) update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Rounding

Numbers presented throughout this news release may not add up precisely to the totals provided in the tables and text. Starting in 2018, percentages, absolute and percent changes, and adjusted results are calculated on the basis of unrounded figures, with the exception of movement information provided in text that can be derived from figures displayed in the tables, which is calculated on a rounded basis. For prior periods, these values are calculated on the basis of rounded figures displayed in the tables and text.

Tables

Within tables, blank fields generally indicate that the field is not applicable or not meaningful, or that information is not available as of the relevant date or for the relevant period. Zero values generally indicate that the respective figure is zero on an actual or rounded basis. Percentage changes are presented as a mathematical calculation of the change between periods.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180723005768/en/

