

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's leading index improved as initially estimated in May, latest figures from the Cabinet Office showed Tuesday.



The leading index, which measures the future economic activity, climbed to a 6-month high of 106.9 in May from 106.2 in April. That was in line with the flash data published on July 7.



Meanwhile, the coincident index that reflects the current economic activity dropped to 116.8 in May from 117.5 in the previous month. The May figure was revised up from 116.1.



The lagging index came in at 117.9 in May versus 117.3 in April.



