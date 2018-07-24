

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norsk Hydro (NHY, NHYDY.PK, NHYDY.PK) reported that its earnings before financial items and tax or EBIT for the second-quarter increased to 2.99 billion Norwegian Kroner from 2.95 billion Kroner last year.



Underlying earnings before financial items and tax decreased to 2.71 billion Kroner from 2.93 billion Kroner for the same quarter last year. The effects of the production curtailment at Alunorte and increased raw material costs were partly offset by higher all-in metal price and a higher realized alumina price as well as improved results from downstream and Energy.



'We see the global primary aluminium market in a stronger deficit in 2018, based on lower-than-expected production growth, and maintain a global primary aluminium demand growth of 4-5 percent in 2018. The market uncertainty continue on US tariffs, US sanctions on Rusal and the Brazil situation,' said President and CEO Svein Richard Brandtzæg.



Revenue for the quarter grew to 41.25 billion Kroner from 24.59 billion Kroner in the prior year.



Underlying EBIT for Bauxite & Alumina decreased compared to the second quarter of last year. The results were hurt by reduced production at both Alunorte and Paragominas and higher raw material prices partly offset by higher realized alumina sales prices.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX