

DUISBURG (dpa-AFX) - Klöckner & Co SE (KCO) reported that its second-quarter net income rose to 33 million euros from 24 million euros, prior year. Earnings per share was 0.31 euros compared to 0.22 euros. Operating income (EBITDA) was 82 million euros (85 million before non-recurring items), compared to 63 million euros, previous year. The company noted that its second-quarter operating income was significantly above the original guidance range of 65 million to 75 million euros.



Second-quarter sales were 1.79 billion euros, up from 1.64 billion euros, last year. The company said the proportion of sales generated through digital channels increased to 21% at the end of the quarter, having more than doubled in the last 24 months.



For the third-quarter, Klöckner & Co anticipates another sharp year-on-year rise in operating income (EBITDA), with EBITDA of 55 million to 65 million euros, and correspondingly positive net income. The expectation for the full year is consequently now at least a slight increase in EBITDA compared with the 220 million euros prior-year figure. For the full year, net income also is projected to be clearly positive again.



