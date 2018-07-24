Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA: Information on Document Availability 24-Jul-2018 / 07:25 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Information on Document Availability Aubagne, July 24, 2018 - The Investor Relations news on the first half 2018 results of Sartorius Stedim Biotech Group (Paris: DIM) is now available at: http://www.sartorius-france.fr/en/company/investor-relations/sartorius-stedim- biotech-sa/ [1] It contains the following information: - Business development for the period of January to June 2018 as well as the 2018 full year forecast for the Sartorius Stedim Biotech Group - Consolidated financial statements for the period ended June 30, 2018 A profile of Sartorius Stedim Biotech Sartorius Stedim Biotech is a leading international supplier of products and services that enable the biopharmaceutical industry to develop and manufacture drugs safely and efficiently. As a total solutions provider, Sartorius Stedim Biotech offers a portfolio covering nearly all steps of biopharmaceutical manufacture. The company focuses on single-use technologies and value-added services to meet the rapidly changing technology requirements of the industry it serves. Headquartered in Aubagne, France, Sartorius Stedim Biotech is quoted on the Eurolist of Euronext Paris. With its own manufacturing and R&D sites in Europe, North America and Asia and an international network of sales companies, Sartorius Stedim Biotech has a global reach. In 2017, the company employed approx. 5,100 people, and earned sales revenue of EUR1,081.0 million. Contact Petra Kirchhoff | Vice President of Corporate Communications and IR +49 (0)551.308.1686 | petra.kirchhoff@sartorius.com | www.sartorius-stedim.com [2] Regulatory filing PDF file Document title: Information on Document Availability Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=YVVBPQHFED [3] Language: English Company: Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA Avenue de Jouques 13781 Aubagne France Phone: +33 44 284 5600 E-mail: info@sartorius-stedim.com Internet: www.sartorius-stedim.com ISIN: FR0013154002 Euronext Ticker: DIM AMF Category: Terms of availability of the half-yearly financial report End of Announcement EQS News Service 707239 24-Jul-2018 CET/CEST 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=86d02bd97316803cc566ca0d77b22327&application_id=707239&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=6224f4aa5dea44c3f9cf4eb3af468ecf&application_id=707239&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 3: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=6f52aab98d813b0c4365394b760e3155&application_id=707239&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

