EQS Group-Media / 2018-07-24 / 07:30 *Von Roll Institute for High-Voltage Insulation opens new test laboratory for electric mobility* Breitenbach, 24 July 2018 - Von Roll Holding AG has announced the opening this week of a new eDrive test laboratory at the Von Roll Institute in Breitenbach. The new laboratory focuses exclusively on testing electrical insulating materials used in electric vehicle engines. Christoph Herold, Director and Head of the Von Roll Institute says: "Projects in connection with electromobility are in great demand. The drives are increasingly moving towards high voltage with 800 volts and higher. We support manufacturers of electric vehicles worldwide in applying high-voltage standards to leading technology products. With our many years of experience and our highly specific measuring methods, we help to improve the longevity and efficiency of electric motors. Nearly all the world's leading manufacturers of electric vehicles rely on the analyses and test results of the Von Roll Institute." Von Roll has been developing innovative products for the automotive market since the early days of electromobility. Among other things, the new eDrive laboratory tests electric drives driven by power electronic components. These converters control the speed of the motor and thus convert the pressure on the accelerator pedal into electrical pulses. The insulation material is thus exposed to significantly higher voltages, temperatures and frequencies. The systems for high-frequency high-voltage loads, which were specially developed for the new test laboratory, are among the most modern testing technologies worldwide. More information can be found at https://www.vonroll.institute/en [1]. *About Von Roll Holding AG:* As a Swiss industrial company, Von Roll Holding AG focuses on products and systems for power generation, transmission, storage and distribution. Von Roll is a global market leader for electrical insulation products, systems and services and has a worldwide presence in 15 sites with 1,450 employees. *Contact:* Claudia Güntert, Corporate Communications T: +41 61 785 52 36, F: +41 61 785 58 92, E: press@vonroll.com This press release is based on information currently available. Unforeseeable risks and influences may lead to discrepancies with the statements made here. For more information on the company and its business performance, please refer to the Annual and Semi-Annual Report of Von Roll Holding AG which is available in digital form at https://www.vonrollgroup.com/en/ [2]. Additional features: Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=HYSCYDUGCJ [3] Document title: Download photos for press release Issuer: Von Roll Holding AG Key word(s): Research/Technology End of Corporate News Language: English Company: Von Roll Holding AG Passwangstrasse 20 4226 Breitenbach Switzerland Phone: 0041 (0)61 785 52 36 E-mail: press@vonroll.com Internet: www.vonrollgroup.com ISIN: CH0003245351 Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart; SIX Swiss Exchange End of News EQS Group Media 707189 2018-07-24 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=b706e80ac1f8a4b2f06edcb97694acbb&application_id=707189&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=53d96dc458907df3bf58683976b685d0&application_id=707189&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 3: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=cb94bf2198e65929e9b99f13601e66ce&application_id=707189&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

