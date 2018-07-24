Picton Property Income Ltd - Results of EGM

Picton Property Income Limited

("Picton" or the "Company")

23 July 2018

RESULT OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

At the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company held today, all resolutions set out in the Notice of the meeting sent to Shareholders on 28 June 2018 were duly passed.

The Company received votes representing 51.06% of the issued share capital and the Special Resolutions were passed as follows:

Special Resolution 1- 99.97% voted in favour

THAT, subject to and conditional on the Group becoming a REIT Group (expected to be effective on or around 1 October 2018) pursuant to the terms of the notice given to HMRC in accordance with Part 12 of the Corporation Tax Act 2010, the passing of Resolution 2 below and the listing of the whole of the Company's issued ordinary share capital being transferred from a premium listing under Chapter 15 (investment company) to a premium listing under Chapter 6 (commercial company) of the FCA's Listing Rules, the articles of incorporation of the Company produced to the meeting and initialled by the Chairman of the meeting for the purposes of identification be adopted as the Company's articles of incorporation in substitution for and to the exclusion of all existing articles of incorporation

Special Resolution 2- 99.97% voted in favour

THAT, subject to and conditional on the passing of Resolution 1 above and the Group becoming a REIT Group (expected to be effective on or around 1 October 2018) pursuant to the terms of the notice given to HMRC in accordance with Part 12 of the Corporation Tax Act 2010, pursuant to Listing Rule 5.4A.4R, the listing of the whole of the Company's issued ordinary share capital be transferred from a premium listing under Chapter 15 (investment company) to a premium listing under Chapter 6 (commercial company) of the FCA's Listing Rules on the Official List maintained by the FCA, and to replace the current investment policy with a business strategy, as set out in the 2018 Annual Report, and the Directors be and are hereby authorised to do and/or procure to be done all such acts or things as they may consider necessary or desirable in connection therewith.



Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

The Company Secretary

P.O. Box 255

Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 3QL



Tel: +44 1481 745001



Note to Editors

Picton is a property investment company established in 2005. It owns and actively manages a £684 million diversified UK commercial portfolio, invested across 51 assets and with around 360 occupiers (as at 31 March 2018). Through an occupier focused, opportunity led approach to asset management, Picton aims to be one of the consistently best performing diversified UK focused property companies listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

For more information please visit: www.picton.co.uk