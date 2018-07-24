

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Groupe PSA (PEUGF.PK), the owner of Peugeot and Opel brands, reported Tuesday that its first-half net income, Group share increased to 1.48 billion euros from 1.26 billion euros a year ago. Earnings per share came to 1.66 euros, compared to 1.43 euros last year.



Recurring operating income grew to 3.02 billion euros from prior year's 2.04 billion euros. Recurring operating margin improved to 7.8% from 7.4% in the prior year.



Revenue climbed to 38.60 billion euros from prior year's 27.55 billion euros. At constant exchange rates and perimeter, excluding Opel/Vauxhall, Group revenues were up 22.9%.



Peugeot Citroën DS or PCD Automotive revenues were up 11.4%. Opel Vauxhall Automotive revenues amounted to 9.95 billion euros.



Groupe PSA sold 2.18 million vehicles worldwide in the first half, a 38.1% growth compared with 2017.



At more than 609,300 units, SUV sales accounted for nearly 28% of the Group's sales. Peugeot sold more than 339,200 SUVs worldwide, up 26%.



Looking ahead, for fiscal 2018, the company said it anticipates a stable automotive market in Europe and growth of 4% in Latin America, 10% in Russia, and 2% in China.



The company further said the objectives of the Push to Pass plan for the Groupe PSA, excluding Opel Vauxhall, are to deliver over 4.5% Automotive recurring operating margin on average in 2016-2018, and target over 6% by 2021. The company also expects to deliver 10% Group revenue growth by 2018 vs 2015, and target additional 15% by 2021. . The objectives of the PACE ! plan for Opel Vauxhall are to deliver 2% Automotive recurring operating margin for OV by 2020, and target 6% by 2026; and to deliver positive operational Free Cash Flow by 2020.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX