40.1% Group revenue growth at €38.6 billion 1

8.5% PCD 2 Automotive division recurring operating margin 3

5.0% OV 4 Automotive division recurring operating margin

7.8% Group recurring operating margin, at €3.017 billion

€3.191 billion Group operational free cash flow5 of which €1.157 billion for OV

Regulatory News:

Groupe PSA (Paris:UG):

Carlos Tavares, Chairman of Groupe PSA Managing Boardsaid: « The Group demonstrates since 2014 its recurring ability to level up global profitability, efficiency and volumes, despite strong headwinds. Opel Vauxhall teams start to deliver good results to build the New Opel Vauxhall and are eager to unleash further potential. Our agility and strong focus on execution remain a strong asset to reach our targets. »

Group revenue amounted to €38,595 million in the first half of 2018, up 40.1% compared to 2017 H1 and up 22.9%6 at constant 2015 exchange rates and perimeter. PCD Automotive division revenue amounted to €22,149 million up 11.4% versus 2017 H1, mainly driven by volume and country mix (+5.4%), as well as product mix (+4.7%), and sales to partners (+3.2%), offsetting the negative impact of exchange rates (-2.9%). OV Automotive division revenue amounted to €9,946 million in 2018 H1.

Group recurring operating income amounted to €3,017 million, up 48.1% with PCD Automotive recurring operating income up 29.9% at €1,873 million. This 8.5% record profitability level was reached despite raw material cost increases and exchange rate headwinds, thanks to an increase of sales, a positive product mix and further cost reductions. OV Automotive recurring operating income amounted to a €502 million profit in 2018 H1.

Group recurring operating margin stood at 7.8%, up 0.4 pt versus 2017 H1.

Group non-recurring operating income and expenses amounted to -€750 million, compared to -€112 million in 2017 H1.

Group net financial expenses increased to -€218 million compared to -€121 million in 2017 H1.

Consolidated net income reached €1,713 million, an increase of €242 million compared to 2017 H1. Net income, Group share, reached €1,481 million, up €226 million compared to 2017 H1.

Banque PSA Finance reported recurring operating income of €510 million7, up 63.5%.

Faurecia recurring operating income was €642 million, up 10.1%.

The free cash flow of manufacturing and sales companies was €2,577 million and the operational free cash flow was €3,191 million of which €1,157 million for OV.

Total PCD inventory, including independent dealers, stood at 412,000 vehicles at 30 June 2018, an increase of 38,000 units from end June 2017. Total OV inventory, including independent dealers, stood at 216,000 vehicles at 30 June 2018.

The net financial position of manufacturing and sales companies was €8,257 million at 30 June 2018, up €2,063 million compared to 31 December 2017.

Market outlook: in 2018, the Group anticipates a stable automotive market in Europe, and growth of 4% in Latin America, 10% in Russia and 2% in China.

Operational outlook reminder:

The Push to Pass plan sets the following targets for Groupe PSA (excluding Opel Vauxhall):

Deliver over 4.5% Automotive recurring operating margin 8 on average in 2016-2018, and target over 6% by 2021;

on average in 2016-2018, and target over 6% by 2021; Deliver 10% Group revenue growth by 20189 vs 2015, and target additional 15% by 20219

Link to the presentation of H1 2018.

Financial Calendar

24 October 2018: Third-quarter 2018 revenue

Groupe PSA consolidated financial statements at 30 June 2018 were approved by the Managing Board on 18 July 2018 and reviewed by the Supervisory Board on 23 July 2018. The Group's Statutory Auditors have completed their audit and are currently issuing their report on the consolidated financial statements.

The interim results report and interim financial results presentation for 2018 are available at www.groupe-psa.com, in the "Analysts and Investors" section.

About Groupe PSA

Groupe PSA designs unique automotive experiences and delivers mobility solutions to meet all customer expectations. The Group has five car brands, PeugeotCitroënDSOpel and Vauxhall and provides a wide array of mobility and smart services under the Free2Move brand. Its 'Push to Pass' strategic plan represents a first step towards the achievement of the Group's vision to be "a global carmaker with cutting-edge efficiency and a leading mobility provider sustaining lifetime customer relationships". An early innovator in the field of autonomous and connected cars, Groupe PSA is also involved in financing activities through Banque PSA Finance and in automotive equipment via Faurecia. Find out more at groupe-psa.com/en.

Media library: medialibrary.groupe-psa.com @GroupePSA_EN

Attachements

Consolidated Income Statement* First-half 2017 First-half 2018 (in million euros) Manufacturing and sales companies Finance companies Eliminations TOTAL Manufacturing and sales companies Finance companies Eliminations TOTAL Revenue 27,476 87 (11) 27,552 38,545 61 (11) 38,595 Recurring operating income (loss) 2,022 15 2,037 3,003 14 3,017 Operating income 1,910 15 1,925 2,253 14 2,267 Net financial income (expense) (121) (121) (222) 4 (218) Income taxes (439) (6) (445) (404) (5) (409) Share in net earnings of companies at equity (1) 113 112 (125) 198 73 Consolidated profit 1,349 122 1,471 1,502 211 1,713 Attributable to owners of the parent 1,136 119 1,255 1,272 209 1,481 attributable to non-controlling interests 213 3 216 230 2 232 Basic earnings per €1 par value share attributable to equity holders of the parent 1.43 1.66 Diluted earnings per €1 par value share attributable to equity holders of the parent 1.39 1.58 IFRS15 application with 2017 restated (excluding essentially monoliths)

Consolidated balance sheet* Assets 31 December 2017 30 June 2018 (in million euros) Manufacturing and sales companies Finance companies Eliminations TOTAL Manufacturing and sales companies Finance companies Eliminations TOTAL Total non-current assets 28,897 2,313 31,210 31,076 2,432 33,508 Total current assets 25,884 865 (44) 26,705 28,385 871 (30) 29,226 TOTAL ASSETS 54,781 3,178 (44) 57,915 59,461 3,303 (30) 62,734 Equity and liabilities 31 December 2017 30 June 2018 (in million euros) Manufacturing and sales companies Finance companies Eliminations TOTAL Manufacturing and sales companies Finance companies Eliminations TOTAL Total equity 16,706 17,942 Total non-current liabilities 11,544 7 11,551 13,236 8 13,244 Total current liabilities 29,078 624 (44) 29,658 31,037 541 (30) 31,548 TOTAL EQUITY LIABILITIES 57,915 62,734 IFRS15 application with 2017 restated (excluding essentially monoliths)

Consolidated statement of cash flows* First-half 2017 First-half 2018 (in million euros) Manufacturing and sales companies Finance companies Eliminations TOTAL Manufacturing and sales companies Finance companies Eliminations TOTAL Consolidated profit from continuing operations 1,349 122 1,471 1,502 211 1,713 Funds from operations 2,960 56 3,016 3,715 76 3,791 Net cash from (used in) operating activities of continuing operations 3,047 61 3,108 4,885 127 (1) 5,011 Net cash from (used in) investing activities of continuing operations (1,931) 3 (1,928) (2,308) (5) (2,313) Net cash from (used in) financing activities of continuing operations 669 (1) 668 (572) (572) Net cash related to the non-transferred debt of finance companies to be continued in partnership Net cash from the transferred assets and liabilities of operations held for sale or to be continued in partnership Effect of changes in exchange rates (58) (1) (59) (35) (2) (37) Increase (decrease) in cash from continuing operations and from operations held for sale or to be continued in partnership 1,727 63 (1) 1,789 1,970 120 (1) 2,089 Net cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 11,464 530 (8) 11,986 11,491 320 (8) 11,803 Net cash and cash equivalents of continuing operations at end of period 13,191 593 (9) 13,775 13,461 440 (9) 13,892 IFRS15 application with 2017 restated (excluding essentially monoliths)

1 Group revenue includes OV since August, 1st 2017

2 PCD (Peugeot, Citroën, DS)

3 Recurring operating income related to revenue

4 OV (Opel, Vauxhall)

5 Sales and manufacturing companies

6 Versus 2015 H1 at constant 2015 exchange rates and perimeter (excluding OV)

7 100% of the result of Banque PSA Finance. In the financial statements of Groupe PSA, joint ventures are consolidated using the equity method.

8 Recurring operating income related to revenue

9 At 2015 constant exchange rates and perimeter (excluding OV)

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180723005838/en/

Contacts:

Media:

Groupe PSA

Karine Douet, 06 61 64 03 84

karine.douet@mpsa.com