

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - IG Group Holdings plc (IGG.L) reported profit before tax of 280.8 million pounds for the year ended 31 May 2018 compared to 213.7 million pounds, previous year. Basic earnings per share was 61.7 pence compared to 46.2 pence. Fiscal year net trading revenue was 569.0 million pounds compared to 491.1 million pounds, last year, up 16%.



For fiscal 2019, the company expects that its revenue will be lower than in fiscal 2018, reflecting the impact of the regulatory changes in the UK and EU. The company expects to return to growth after fiscal 2019.



The Board expects to maintain the 43.2 pence per share annual dividend until the Group's earnings allow the Board to resume progressive dividends.



