

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Unite Group plc (UTG.L), a manager and developer of student accommodation, reported that its profit attributable to owners of the parent company for the first six months of 2018 rose to 137.9 million pounds or 53.6 pence from 82.4 million pounds or 36.5 pence per share in the prior year.



Profit before tax grew 70 percent to 142.5 million pounds from 83.9 million pounds last year, primarily the result of a higher level of unrealized valuation gains of 87 million pounds being recognized in the latest period compared with the 42 million pounds recognized in 2017.



In the first six months of 2018, the company delivered a 31 percent increase in EPRA earnings to 52.9 million pounds or 20.7 pence per share from 40.4 million pounds or 18.0 pence per share last year.



This increase was driven by high occupancy, rental growth, active portfolio management and the latest additions to the portfolio, as well as further operational efficiencies and ongoing cost discipline.



Total revenue for the period increased to 67.6 million pounds from 62.7 million pounds in the prior year.



The company increased its interim dividend by 30 percent, declaring an interim dividend of 9.5 pence, compared to last year's 7.3 pence.



'Looking ahead, our market leading brand, scalable operating platform and deep development pipeline leave us on track to deliver expected earnings and dividend growth for the full year,' said Richard Smith, Chief Executive of Unite Students.



