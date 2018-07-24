

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Instrumentation and controls company, Spectris plc (SEPJF.PK, SXS.L) reported Tuesday that its first-half profit before tax surged to 96.6 million pounds from last year's 37.6 million pounds.



Basic earnings per share were 74.6 pence, significantly higher than 26.8 pence a year ago.



Adjusted profit before tax was 67.4 million pounds, compared to 63.8 million pounds last year. Adjusted earnings per share were 46.1 pence, compared to 42.3 pence a year ago.



Sales for the period grew 3 percent to 728 million pounds from 710 million pounds last year. Like-for-like sales grew 5%.



Further, the company announced an interim dividend of 20.5 pence, up 8 percent from last year.



John O'Higgins, Chief Executive, said, 'Our performance in the first half of the year reflects good demand in our end markets, particularly in the automotive and pharmaceutical industries where we have made key strategic moves in the past two years.'



Looking ahead, the company said it continues to expect the organic sales growth pace to ease a little in the second half, given the tougher comparator with 2017. Overall, expectations for the full year remain unchanged.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX