Regulatory News:

Veolia Environnement (Paris:VIE):

Greater Nantes has just renewed their contract for the operation of the Couëron (44) Waste Treatment and Recovery Center (CTVD) with Veolia Recyclage Valorisation des Déchets, for a total revenue of €332 million including €45 million for works. This new contract, which enters into effect on March 1, 2019, ties in with the French law on the energy transition and involves the recovery of the 185,000 metric tons of waste delivered to the center. It will be used to generate 30,000 MWh of electricity each year, the equivalent annual consumption of 1,900 households. The plant will also produce 75,000 MWh of heat, the annual consumption of 7,100 household equivalents (that is 7,100 dwellings with a surface area of 80 m2 each occupied by four people). This heat will be supplied to the Nantes district heating network starting in October 2019, as well as 28,800 MWh of steam to an industrial concern.

The CTVD, located in Couëron, has been operated by Veolia a key player in the area of waste treatment and recovery since it was originally commissioned in 1994. "The renewal of the Couëron CTVD operation contract for a further 15 years reflects the trust local authorities have in Veolia's expertise. We were able to present an offer tailored to their needs, and which provides both optimum performance and complies with their technical, energy and environmental commitments. Veolia has once again demonstrated the Group's ability to work with regions in helping them implement their energy transition policy," explained Bernard Harambillet, Chief Executive Officer of the France Waste Solutions.

Comprehensive waste recovery solutions

The Couëron CTVD currently has 90 employees. The business is divided into three complementary segments which together recover the 185,000 metric tons of waste delivered to the plant and specified in the new contract: energy recovery from household waste, sorting selective collection, and treatment of unsorted waste from drop-off centers.

Over the years, the site has been adapted and updated in anticipation of new European standards and a comprehensive environmental approach has been introduced resulting in the plant's gaining five certifications: ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 18001, ISO 50001 and Biodiversity Commitment.

With this new contract, a further €45 million worth of work is planned at the CTVD.

The energy recovery unit will recover 98% of the household waste as energy, backfill, ferrous and non-ferrous materials and road sub-base (clinker). It produces electricity and steam energy from the waste's combustion. From 2020, the site will generate 30,000 MWh of electricity a year (compared with the current 22,000), that is theequivalent annual consumption of 1,900 households. The plant also produces 75,000 MWh of heat, that is the annual consumption of 7,100 dwelling equivalents (that is 7,100 dwellings with a surface area of 80 m2 each occupied by four people). This steam is currently used to supply part of the process needs of the Arcelor Mittal facility alongside the CTVD. From October 2019, the plant will supply steam to the Nantes district heating network and continue to supply 28,800 MWh of steam to Arcelor Mittal.

Selective collection sorting center.A new unit will be entirely rebuilt and will have the capacity to process almost 45,000 metric tons of waste from the selective collection each year, starting in 2020. This facility will use the latest, cutting-edge process and will include two stand-out innovations for sorting plastic resins. In line with past performance, the site will recover 100% of the waste collected from household selective sorting: 96% as material (sent to specialist recycling businesses) and 4% recovered as energy (sorting waste).

Solid recovered fuel (SRF) production unit will process part of the non-sorted waste from the waste drop-off centers around Greater Nantes. It will be combined with the sorting waste as well as certain external infeed to produce high quality SRF which can then be used in the appropriate boilers.

Commitment to biodiversity and education

In 2016, the CTVD was the first such unit to be certified Biodiversity Commitment by ECOCERT Environnement. While developing its industrial activity, Veolia also sought to protect and enhance the site's ecological potential. As a result, Angelica heterocarpa, an endemic aquatic plant, has been protected at the site and a specific biodiversity area has been set aside at the site's entrance.

Veolia is keen to involve the local public in the operation of this industrial site through a range of educational and informative tools. The Ecopole, a dedicated communication space at the site, will be entirely reviewed for September 2020 to provide increasingly informative and relevant content.

The new contract in figures

- Concession by Nantes Métropole and Carène renewed with Veolia through to 2034.

- 90 employees.

- Revenue: €22.13 million per year

- €45 million works: €25.3 million for the selective collection sorting center; €16.4 million for the energy recovery unit and €3.3 million for the SRF unit.

- 185,000 metric tons of waste delivered to the center annually

- 98% recovery of household waste

- 100% recovery of waste from selective collection sorting

- 75 GWh of heat produced

- 30 GWh of electricity generated

- 5 certifications: ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 18001, ISO 50001 and Biodiversity Commitment

- 10,000 visitors a year

The Veolia Group is the global leader in optimized resource management. With nearly 169,000 employees in five continents, the Group designs and provides water, waste and energy management solutions that contribute to the sustainable development of communities and industries. Through its three complementary business activities, Veolia helps to develop access to resources and preserve and replenish available resources. In 2017, the Veolia Group supplied 96 million people with drinking water and 62 million people with a waste water service, produced nearly 55 million megawatt hours of energy and recycled 47 million metric tons of waste. Veolia Environnement (Euronext Paris: VIE) recorded consolidated revenue of €25.12 billion in 2017.

www.veolia.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180723005842/en/

Contacts:

Veolia Group Media Relations

Laurent Obadia Sandrine Guendoul

Stéphane Galfré Camille Maire

Tél. 06 09 78 22 63

camille.maire@veolia.com

or

Analysts & Investors

Ronald Wasylec Ariane de Lamaze

Tél. 01 85 57 84 76 84 80

or

Terri Anne Powers (USA)

Tél. +1 630 218 1627