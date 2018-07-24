

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British drug major AstraZeneca Plc. (AZN.L, AZN) Tuesday said it has agreed to sell the commercial rights to Atacand (candesartan cilexetil) and Atacand Plus (fixed-dose combination of candesartan cilexetil and hydrochlorothiazide) in Europe to Cheplapharm Arzneimittel GmbH.



Cheplapharm will pay AstraZeneca $200 million on completion of the agreement, plus a time-bound payment of $10 million and sales-contingent milestones.



Atacand is a prescription medicine for the treatment of heart failure and hypertension. In 2017, global Product Sales for Atacand and Atacand Plus were $300 million, including $86 million in Europe.



The agreement is expected to complete in the third quarter of 2018.



AstraZeneca will continue to manufacture and supply Atacand and Atacand Plus under a supply agreement and will continue to commercialise the medicines in all markets where it still holds the rights.



Mark Mallon of AstraZeneca said, 'This agreement forms part of our strategy of streamlining our portfolio of mature medicines to enable reinvestment in our main therapy areas and bringing new medicines to patients. Cheplapharm's strong European presence will help expand the commercial potential of Atacand.'



AstraZeneca said the agreement does not impact its financial guidance for FY 2018.



