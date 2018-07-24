

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's producer price inflation accelerated for the fourth successive month in June, figures from Statistics Finland showed Tuesday.



Producer prices for manufactured products climbed 6.2 percent year-over-year in June, faster than the 4.9 percent increase in May. The measure has been rising since November 2016.



The overall PPI Inflation was mainly driven by increased prices of oil products, pulp, paper, paperboard and cardboard and chemicals and chemical products.



Both domestic and foreign market prices grew by 4.5 percent and 8.1 percent, respectively in June from a year ago.



On a monthly basis, producer prices increased 0.7 percent from May, when it rose by 1.2 percent.



