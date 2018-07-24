

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Drax Group plc (DRX.L) reported a loss before tax of 11.3 million pounds for the six months ended 30 June 2018 compared to a loss of 103.7 million pounds, previous year. Loss per share was 1.0 pence compared to a loss per share of 20.8 pence. The Group said the movement reflects lower EBITDA in 2018, and the write off, offset by the movement in unrealised gains and losses on derivative contracts. EBITDA was at 102 million pounds compared to 121 million pounds, previous year. The Group noted that the EBITDA was lower year on year due to two unplanned outages, other areas performing well. Underlying earnings was 6.6 million pounds compared to 8.9 million pounds. Underlying earnings per share was 1.6 pence compared to 2.2 pence.



Consolidated revenue for the period was 2.08 billion pounds, 279 million pounds higher than prior year, principally driven by ROC sales, the full period impact of Opus Energy, which was acquired in February 2017, and growth in sales in B2B Energy Supply business. Revenue in Generation business rose to 1.45 billion pounds compared to 1.20 billion pounds, despite a reduction in electrical output, as a result of ROC sales to accelerate cash flows.



On 23 July 2018, the Board resolved to pay an interim dividend for the six months ended 30 June 2018 of 5.6 pence per share (22.4 million pounds), representing 40% of the expected full year dividend. The interim dividend will be paid on 12 October 2018 and shares will be marked ex-dividend on 20 September 2018. The Board expects to recommend a full year dividend of 56 million pounds with regards to the 2018 financial year.



The Group's full year expectations for 2018 are unchanged.



