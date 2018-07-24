New intuitive patch management in Avast Business Managed Workplace reduces time and costs incurred in critical IT update cycles; adds new features to Avast Business Antivirus Pro Plus endpoint security

Avast (LSE: AVST), the global leader in cybersecurity products, today announced the latest updates to its Avast Business Managed Workplace solution that simplify patching and improve visibility of patch status and management. Managed service providers are now able to identify quickly when an individual device was last checked for new patch installations, establish a steady rhythm of update checks for all devices connected to the network, and filter out superseded patches to save time and reduce disruption to the customer. Avast Business also rolled out two new features for its Avast Business Antivirus Pro Plus product: Webcam Shield protects the user from prying eyes, and Advanced Firewall settings allow for more tailored endpoint protection.

Arne Uppheim, Director of Product Management for SMB Security at Avast Business, said, "A lack of technical resources at small businesses makes them extremely vulnerable to security threats. The time required to conduct a full IT health check and manage seemingly never-ending security patching cycles can be detrimental to productivity and profitability. In our own research, we found that only 45% of SMBs would be willing to conduct a full IT health check and, even then, only after an attack has happened."

He added, "Additionally, nearly one-third (29%) of Windows PCs globally are still currently running with EternalBlue unpatched the vulnerability that led to WannaCry last year. Many of the devices supported through our MSP environment are Windows-based so providing deeper support to enable painless patching was a clear priority for us with the latest release of Avast Business Managed Workplace."

Avast Business Managed Workplace key new features include:

Last Check for Updates : easily identifies when a patch managed device last checked for updates to install

: easily identifies when a patch managed device last checked for updates to install Patch Health Monitoring : enables MSPs to monitor when a patched device last checked for updates and alerts when it does not do so on schedule

: enables MSPs to monitor when a patched device last checked for updates and alerts when it does not do so on schedule Patch Filtering : MSPs can now filter by pre-set approval groups to see which patches have been approved for installation and filter out patches that have been superseded

: MSPs can now filter by pre-set approval groups to see which patches have been approved for installation and filter out patches that have been superseded Persistent Filtering : to help save time on patching, MSPs can now create default filters for the Patch Management Patch Report and Device Report pages

: to help save time on patching, MSPs can now create default filters for the Patch Management Patch Report and Device Report pages Overall improved support for Windows 10: patch support and technical updates for Windows environments and Windows 10 in particular

Avast Business Antivirus Pro Plus new features:

Webcam Shield : prevents applications and malware from accessing a PC's webcam without the users' consent, so they always know who is watching

: prevents applications and malware from accessing a PC's webcam without the users' consent, so they always know who is watching Advanced Firewall settings: includes advanced application and packet rules for more robust endpoint protection

About Avast Business:

Avast Business www.avast.com/business, part of Avast (LSE: AVST), the global leader in cybersecurity products with over 400 million users, provides enterprise-grade endpoint and network security solutions for small and medium businesses (SMBs) and IT service providers. Avast Business combines powerful integrated security with remote monitoring and management solutions to make it easy and affordable for businesses to protect, manage, and monitor complex and evolving network security layers. Backed by Avast's immense threat detection network, which is among the largest and most advanced in the world, Avast Business uses machine learning and artificial intelligence technologies to detect and stop threats in real time.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180724005162/en/

Contacts:

Media:

Avast

Jen Bennett, 415-596-6770

jennifer_bennett@avast.com