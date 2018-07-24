

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's unemployment rate decreased in June to the lowest level in almost five years, figures from Statistics Finland showed Tuesday.



The jobless rate dropped to 6.7 percent in June from 9.3 percent in May.



Moreover, this was the lowest unemployment rate since July 2013, when it marked 6.6 percent.



The number of unemployed people declined to 192,000 in June from 261,000 in May. A year ago, the jobless figure totaled 250,000.



The youth unemployment rate, which applies to the 15 to 24 age group, fell notably to 14.0 percent in June from 28.4 percent in the previous month.



At the same time, the employment rate came in at 64.8 percent in June, up from 62.0 percent in May.



The seasonally adjusted jobless rate edged down to 7.2 percent from 7.3 percent.



