Lenta Ltd. (LNTA;LNTR) 2Q 2018 Sales and operating results 24-Jul-2018 / 08:57 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. LENTA SALES AND OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE SECOND QUARTER ENDED 30 JUNE 2018 St-Petersburg, Russia; 24 July, 2018 - Lenta Ltd, (LSE, MOEX: LNTA / "Lenta" or the "Company") one of the largest retail chains in Russia, is pleased to announce the Company's consolidated sales and operating results for the second quarter ended 30 June 2018. 2Q 2018 Operating Highlights: ? Total sales grew 16.6% in 2Q 2018 to Rub 99.8bn (2Q 2017: Rub 85.6bn); ? Like-for-like ("LFL")[1] sales growth of 3.5% vs. 2Q 2017; ? LFL traffic growth of 1.5% combined with a 2.0% increase in LFL ticket; ? One hypermarket and eight supermarkets were opened during the second quarter of 2018 while one supermarket was closed; ? Total store count reached 346 stores as at 30 June 2018, comprising 233 hypermarkets and 113 supermarkets; ? Total selling space increased to 1,403,145 sq.m as at 30 June 2018 (+19.6% vs. 30 June 2017); and ? Number of active loyalty cardholders[2] increased to 13.4m (+16% y-o-y) with approximately 96% of transactions in the second quarter made using the loyalty card. 1H 2018 Operating Highlights: ? Total sales grew 18.2% in 1H 2018 to Rub 193.2bn (1H 2017: Rub 163.5bn); ? LFL sales growth of 4.8% vs. 1H 2017; ? LFL traffic growth of 1.1% combined with a 3.7% increase in LFL ticket; and ? Two new hypermarkets and 17 supermarkets were opened during 1H 2018 while one supermarket was closed. Events in 2Q 2017 and after the reported period: ? Lenta launched a co-branded loyalty programme with Raiffeisenbank which combines the existing Lenta loyalty programme benefits with the bank's bonus point cashbacks; and ? Lenta issued 91,302 new ordinary shares (456,510 GDRs) under Management Incentive Program (MIP) and Long-Term Incentive Program (LTIP). As a result share capital increased to 97,508,265 shares (487,541,325 GDRs); Lenta's Chief Executive Officer, Jan Dunning commented: "Lenta continues to deliver rapid growth, with sales up by 16.6% in the second quarter of 2018 despite the challenging market environment. Like-for-like traffic growth accelerated during the quarter, but this was offset by slowing basket growth due in part to a different mix of promotions compared to the previous year and the effect of the World Cup on shopping habits which helped our supermarkets, but negatively affected our hypermarkets. We are especially pleased with the significant improvement in like-for-like sales in our supermarket format, which benefited from changes in our offer launched earlier this year. We continue to implement a series of initiatives to improve our offer to customers and drive sales further. Opportunities for growth remain plentiful, however, our primary focus is on efficiency of existing operations and creation of shareholder value". Lenta Store Developments In the second quarter of 2018, Lenta opened one owned compact hypermarket in Yaroslavl; four owned supermarkets; and four leased supermarkets. The Company also closed one leased supermarket in Moscow. As a result total number of stores reached 346 (233 hypermarkets and 113 supermarkets). The Company did not enter any new cities during the quarter and remains present in 84 cities across the country. In the reported quarter Lenta added 10,172 sq.m of net selling space. Total selling space as at 30 June 2018 increased to 1,403,145 sq.m, up 19.6% year-on-year. Quarterly Year to Date As at As at Net Change As at As at Net Change 30 30 change (%) 30 30 change (%) June June June June 2Q 2Q 1H 1H 2018 2017 2018 2017 Total 346 254 92 36.2% 346 254 92 36.2% number of stores Hyperm 233 195 38 19.5% 233 195 38 19.5% arkets Superm 113 59 54 91.5% 113 59 54 91.5% arkets Number 8 7 1 14.3% 18 14 4 28.6% of net store openin gs[3] Hyperm 1 0 1 - 2 4 -2 -50.0% arkets Superm 7 7 0 - 16 10 6 60.0% arkets Total 1,403 1,173, 229,729 19.6% 1,403, 1,173, 229,72 19.6% sellin ,145 416 145 416 9 g space (sq.m) Hyperm 1,307 1,118, 188,581 16.9% 1,307, 1,118, 188,58 16.9% arkets ,534 953 534 953 1 Superm 95,61 54,463 41,148 75.6% 95,611 54,463 41,148 75.6% arkets 1 Total 10,17 5,815 4,357 74.9% 21,034 27,268 -6,234 -22.9% net 2 sellin g space added4 (sq.m) Hyperm 4,793 0 4,793 - 9,951 19,090 -9,139 -47.9% arkets Superm 5,379 5,815 -436 -7.5% 11,083 8,178 2,905 35.5% arkets Lenta's Operating Performance Selling space additions combined with positive LFL sales growth resulted in overall sales growth of 16.6% for the second quarter of 2018. Total sales amounted to Rub 99.8bn in the quarter, compared to Rub 85.6bn for the same period last year. Lenta continued working on series of initiatives launched in 2017 to increase the distinctive attractiveness of Lenta's offering to customers. These initiatives include changes in assortment (including introduction of new private label product ranges), marketing, Lenta's loyalty program and customer communication. The Company maintained focus on digital marketing activities to reach customers, with special offers tailored on an individual basis to enhance traffic and basket size. The number of active loyalty cardholders increased to 13.4m as at 30 June 2018 (+16% y-o-y) and the share of transactions made with the loyalty card was 96%, an approx. 3p.p increase y-o-y. Hypermarket sales growth of 14.8% in the second quarter was primarily driven by selling space growth of 16.9%. Traffic continued to improve in LFL stores versus the previous quarter. LFL average ticket growth slowed somewhat and was almost flat for the quarter due to less pronounced trading up effects. The supermarket format's total sales growth accelerated to 51.5% in 2Q 2018, which was primarily driven by rapid selling space growth supported by a significant improvement of LFL sales growth to 0.5%, compared to -4.0% in the previous quarter. Higher traffic growth of +1.0% was the key driver of improved Supermarket LFL sales growth in the quarter, largely as a result of tactical changes to the offering including changes in assortment and marketing activities. The supermarket format's share of Lenta's total sales increased to 6.3% in the reported quarter. Lenta continues to grow rapidly in the Moscow region with y-o-y sales growth of 52.8% in 2Q 2018, including 67.3% in the hypermarket format. Net selling space in Moscow and the Moscow region increased 71.8% y-o-y. The Company entered the Moscow market in 2013 and now has 24 hypermarkets and 46 supermarkets in the region, representing 12.2% of Lenta's total selling space and 14% of total sales. Quarterly Year to Date 2Q 2Q Net Change 1H 1H Net Change 2018 2017 change (%) 2018 2017 change (%) Sales 99,77 85,58 14,188 16.6% 193,21 163,53 29,685 18.2% (Rub, 5 7 6 1 million) Hypermar 93,51 81,45 12,063 14.8% 181,35 155,44 25,908 16.7% kets 8 5 4 5 Supermar 6,257 4,131 2,126 51.5% 11,863 8,085 3,777 46.7% kets Average 1,052 1,091 -38 -3.5% 1,064 1,083 -19 -1.7% ticket (Rub) Hypermar 1,143 1,150 -7 -0.6% 1,149 1,139 10 0.9% kets Supermar 482 540 -58 -10.8% 500 555 -55 -9.9% kets Customer 94.8 78.5 16.3 20.8% 181.6 151.1 30.5 20.2% traffic (million ) Hypermar 81.8 70.8 11.0 15.5% 157.9 136.5 21.4 15.7% kets Supermar 13.0 7.6 5.3 69.8% 23.7 14.6 9.2 62.8% kets The average hypermarket ticket in the second quarter decreased 0.6% to Rub 1,143, while LFL average hypermarket ticket grew 2.1%. The difference reflects the large share of stores in the ramp-up phase which are not included in the LFL panel. The average ticket in the supermarket format in the second quarter decreased by 10.8% to Rub 482 compared to a 0.5% decrease in the LFL average ticket - as for hypermarkets, the difference reflects the large share of younger stores which are not included in the LFL panel. Total customer traffic increased by 20.8% in the second quarter of 2018 compared with the same period of the previous year, comprising 15.5% growth in hypermarket traffic and a 69.8% increase in traffic at Lenta's supermarket format. During the second quarter of 2018, one hypermarket and six supermarkets entered the LFL panel. LFL sales growth of 3.5% in the second quarter consisted of LFL traffic growth of 1.5% and average LFL ticket increase of 2.0%. LFL food sales increased by 3.5% and LFL non-food sales growth was 3.2%. Quarterly Year to Date LFL sales LFL LFL LFL LFL LFL

