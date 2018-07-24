

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Anglo American plc (AAUKY.PK, AAL.L) reported Tuesday that Kumba Iron Ore's first-half production increased 3% from last year to 22.4 million tonnes.



Realised cost savings were R415 million, and break-even price was $46/tonne.



Total tonnes mined increased by 12%, while production increased by 3% with 11% more ex-pit waste moved.



High potential incidents were reduced by 77%.



Further, the company announced interim cash dividend of R14.51 per share.



Themba Mkhwanazi, Chief executive of Kumba, said, 'Based on the solid operating platform and strong balance sheet, the Board has approved a dividend policy which targets a pay-out ratio range of 50 - 75% of headline earnings.'



