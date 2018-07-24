Secure Trust Bank Selects nCino to Enhance the Customer Journey and Automate Business Processes

WILMINGTON, North Carolina and LONDON, July 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

nCino, the worldwide leader in cloud banking, today announced that Secure Trust Bank Plc ("STB"), a £1.9 billion-asset British retail and commercial challenger bank, has selected the nCino Bank Operating System as its new technology platform to digitise operations and enhance the customer journey for its Real Estate Finance (REF) business.

Adopting nCino's Bank Operating System gives STB a single cloud-based environment, built on the Salesforce platform, that combines customer relationship management (CRM), loan origination, deposit account opening, workflow, enterprise content management, business process management, digital engagement and instant reporting. The range of features offered by the nCino Bank Operating System, including the ability to improve the quality and availability of management information across the entire customer journey, execute transactions, and utilize a CRM for both new and existing customers, is aligned to STB's requirements and need for scalability. STB also appreciated the extensive level of out-of-the-box functionality offered by nCino, which will effectively reduce the time it will take to customise the platform to STB's own business requirements.

"It was important to us that our operating platform provider was able to demonstrate both a depth and breadth of banking knowledge and offer solutions for real industry issues, not just technological ones. During the selection process, nCino clearly demonstrated its mantra of 'built by bankers, for bankers," said Stephen Marrow, Head of Operations, Real Estate Finance, at STB. "We're pleased to have found our long-term partner to help us build the foundations for continued growth of the REF business in a manner that ensures we remain compliant with regulation and legislation, and also enhances our customer journey."

STB's REF business was founded at the end of 2013 and in only four years of operating has grown its loan book to £581 million. To support its continued growth aspirations, STB decided to look for an operating platform that could provide the REF business with a single view of the customer - from origination through to integration to the existing core - and also enhance the customer experience by reducing the time it takes to close a loan. Additionally, with nCino, STB will be able to provide customers with anytime, anywhere access to the loan approval process and all tasks via nCino's Customer Portal, which streamlines document collection and account maintenance while providing customers with complete transparency throughout the entire loan lifecycle.

"Secure Trust Bank is an established bank that is well poised to build on its current position through an innovative strategy and customer first mentality," said Pullen Daniel, Managing Director - International at nCino. "With nCino's Bank Operating System, STB will be able to reduce manual processes in favour of increased automation, and provide new levels of productivity, transparency, and faster loan turnaround times. Combined, these efficiencies will lead to stronger customer relationships and a better experience for customers and bank employees alike. We are proud to be on this growth journey together with STB."

About Secure Trust Bank

Secure Trust Bank is an established, well-funded and capitalised UK retail bank with a 66 year trading track record. Secure Trust Bank operates principally from its head office in Solihull, West Midlands, and had 767 employees (full-time equivalent) as at 31 December 2017. The Group's diversified lending portfolio currently focuses on three sectors:

Business Finance through its Real Estate Finance, Asset Finance and Commercial Finance divisions, Consumer Finance through its Motor Finance and Retail Finance divisions and Consumer Mortgages.

As at 31 December 2017 the Group's loans and advances to customers totalled £1,599.0 million, customer deposits totalled £1,483.2 million and the Group's total customer base was approaching 1 million.

Secure Trust Bank PLC is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and the Prudential Regulation Authority.

Secure Trust Bank, PLC, One Arleston Way, Solihull, B90 4LH.

http://www.securetrustbank.com

About nCino

nCino is the worldwide leader in cloud banking. With its Bank Operating System, built on the Salesforce platform, financial institutions can deliver the speed and digital experience that customers expect, backed by the quality and transparency that bankers need. Follow @nCino or visit http://www.ncino.com .