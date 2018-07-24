

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar climbed against its major counterparts in early European deals on Tuesday.



The greenback climbed to 4-day highs of 0.9954 versus the franc, 1.1655 versus the euro and 1.3072 versus the pound, from its early lows of 0.9922, 1.1702 and 1.3110, respectively.



Against the aussie, the kiwi and the loonie, the greenback hit 4-day highs of 0.7360, 0.6769 and 1.3191, from its early lows of 0.7389, 0.6797 and 1.3166, respectively.



The greenback bounced off to 111.45 against the yen, from its previous low of 111.06.



If the greenback rises further, it may find resistance around 113.00 against the yen, 1.01 against the franc, 1.15 against the euro, 1.29 against the pound, 0.72 against the aussie, 0.66 against the kiwi and 1.33 against the loonie.



