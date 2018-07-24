

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's manufacturing confidence weakened for the second straight month in July, though slightly, survey data from the statistical office Insee showed Tuesday.



The manufacturing confidence dropped to 108.0 in July from 109.0 in June, which was revised down from 110. Meanwhile, the index was expected to remain stable at 110.0.



Nonetheless, the score was above its long-term average of 100.



Manufacturers were less optimistic about the general production prospects for the sector. The corresponding index fell to 10 in July from 14 in June.



The balance of industrialists' opinion on past activity decreased to 5 from 6. Similarly, personal production expectations worsened to 22 from 24.



The balance on overall order book came in at -6 in July versus -1 in June. Likewise, the export order book balance dropped to -4 from -2.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX