Voting has Determined that Prepaid Financial Services Chief Executive, Noel Moran, is a Top 4 Finalist in the European CEO European Entrepreneur of the Year Awards

Noel Moran, CEO at Prepaid Financial Services, has been unveiled by European CEO magazine as one of 4 Finalists for the prestigious European Entrepreneur of the Year 2018 competition. The publication's readers, made up of c-suite executives in 28 countries, were invited to vote in the awards. The PFS chief was originally one of 11 business leaders Nominated for Entrepreneur of the Year 2018 in Western Europe in the Payment Solutions Industry category.

"We at European CEO are extremely impressed with the excellent work Mr. Moran and his team do. He has been officially acknowledged and recognised by his fellow CEO's and has gone from one of 11 initial candidates to now one of the elite Top 4. This confirms not only the stature to which he is held, but also that Mr. Moran possesses exceptional qualities of leadership, vision, character, and crucially, the ability to get the job done. He exemplifies those special traits and qualities of only the most successful CEO's tenacity, drive, an ability to inspire his staff and team, and make decisions. Noel Moran has shown time after time he has the key ability to drive processes and ideas to a successful conclusion," stated James Watson, Senior Awards Manager, European CEO.

"It is a great honour to be amongst the final four for this distinguished award and I wish to thank the readers of European CEO for their support. We are only in Q3, and already, 2018 has proven to be a breakthrough year for PFS and me personally. Each day, alongside my teams in the UK, Ireland, and Malta, we strive to enhance the future blueprint of electronic money in Europe. I am immensely proud of what we have achieved to date and this is another fantastic acknowledgement of the impact PFS is making in FinTech and innovation," said Noel Moran, CEO at PFS.

Mr. Moran is a former EY Ireland Entrepreneur of the Year Finalist and PFS is the current overall RSM European Business Awards Digital Technology winner. European CEO will announce the winner of the European Entrepreneur of the Year Award in its Winter 2018/2019 edition which will have an official presence in Davos/Klosters, Switzerland during the World Economic Forum (WEF) gathering from January 22nd to 25th, 2019.

About Prepaid Financial Services

Prepaid Financial Services Limited (PFS) provides multi-award-winning payment technology solutions by offering comprehensive innovations in e-money. As a pioneer in the evolution of FinTech, our world-class solutions include e-wallets, physical and virtual prepaid cards, as well as IBAN accounts in the UK and the Eurozone. PFS is Authorised and Regulated by the FCA in the UK as an electronic money institution and has passported its e-money license to enable e-money issuance in the EEA.

PFS has rapidly expanded to become one of Europe's largest e-money issuers. With programmes active in 24 countries and growing, PFS has the ability to transact in 22 currencies. PFS' products and state-of-the-art technology platforms are trusted by governments, local authorities, NGOs, mobile network operators, banks, and corporate clients globally.

Some of our Awards

RSM European Business Awards Digital Technology winner 2017/2018.

The Queen's Award for Enterprise: International Trade 2017.

The Sunday Times Hiscox TECH TRACK 100 5 years in a row.

Deloitte TECHNOLOGY FAST 500 EMEA 3 years in a row.

Deloitte TECHNOLOGY FAST 50 UK 2 years in a row.

FT1000: Europe's Fastest-Growing Companies 2 years in a row.

Senovate 250 UK FinTechs 2018.

