High Growth Sales Enablement Scaleup Opens London Office with 15 Staff

Stuart Small appointed UK Managing Director of Showpad

LONDON, July 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Showpad, the industry's first sales enablement platform combining sales content, readiness, and buyer engagement solutions, has opened its first UK office in London reflecting both the opportunity and Showpad's commitment to investing in the UK market. Stuart Small joins as Managing Director leading a team of 15 staff members (11 of whom joined this year) working from new offices in Moorgate.

Founded in Belgium in 2011, Showpad is a true innovator in the sales enablement market, which Aragon Research predicts will be worth $5 billion by 2021. Its platform bridges the gap between sales and marketing to help companies improve the buyer experience and boost sales productivity.

More than 1,000 companies in 50 countries around the world use Showpad's platform. The company has been awarded numerous accolades including recognition as one of the fastest growing privately held companies in Europe according to the Inc. 5000 Europe list and third in the Deloitte 2017 Technology Fast 50 list for Belgium, which recognizes the fastest-growing European technology companies.

UK Managing Director Stuart Small has extensive experience leading global and fast growing technology companies. Prior to Showpad, he was Vice President of EMEA at Silverpop, an IBM company. He also held senior executive positions at Groupon, Marketo, Google and Sophos. He says: "I am delighted to join such an exciting fast growth technology company, leading the business in the UK and Nordics. With more new hires to join we expect to more than double our headcount by the end of this year and will soon be looking for bigger offices."

Pieterjan Bouten, CEO and co-founder of Showpad said, "As the largest sales enablement provider in Europe, we've already built a sizable presence in the UK. With this office, we're able to further accelerate growth, attract new customers and support our growing global customer base from a third European location."

Earlier this year Showpad secured $25 million in additional Series C funding from Insight Venture Partners to continue its global expansion. Since then the company has doubled the size of its North American headquarters in Chicago and acquired LearnCore, a leading provider of sales training and coaching software for $50 million USD. This acquisition positions Showpad as the leading platform for B2B sales and marketing teams who currently purchase sales content, readiness and engagement solutions from multiple vendors. The combined company now has 350 employees globally.

In late June, Showpad also launched its Partner Program to enable customers to better leverage Showpad to improve the effectiveness of their marketing and sales teams. The program features more than 40 technology and solutions partners, including Slalom, Salesforce, Deloitte, POPcomms and LEWIS Purestone.

About Showpad

Showpad delivers the industry's only sales enablement platform that combines sales content, readiness, and engagement. Bridging the gap between sales and marketing, Showpad enables companies to drive more revenue faster by empowering sales and marketing to sell the way buyers want to buy. Showpad serves more than 1,000 customers across the globe, including Johnson & Johnson, BASF, GE Healthcare, Fujifilm, Bridgestone, Prudential, Honeywell and Merck. Founded in 2011, Showpad has headquarters in Ghent and Chicago with offices in London, Munich, San Francisco and Portland. To learn more about Showpad, visit www.showpad.com or follow Showpad on Twitter and LinkedIn.

