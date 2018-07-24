

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4.00 am ET Tuesday, Eurozone flash composite PMI data is due. Economists forecast the indicator to ease to 54.8 in July from 54.9 a month ago.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro dropped against the pound, it recovered from its early lows against the rest of major rivals.



The euro was worth 130.01 against the yen, 1.1618 against the franc, 1.1693 against the greenback and 0.8918 against the pound at 3:55 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX