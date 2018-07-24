

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks closed broadly higher on Tuesday as investors put trade worries on the back burner and shifted focus to the earnings season.



China's Shanghai Composite index jumped 1.61 percent to 2,905.56 after the country's central bank injected record liquidity into the banking system via medium-term lending facility to alleviate funding pressure.



Market sentiment also got a boost after the State Council, China's cabinet, said the country would adopt a more 'vigorous' fiscal policy to support the economy.



In another development, Beijing said it has no intention to devalue the yuan to help exports. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index gained 1.44 percent to 28,662.



Japanese shares rebounded after sharp losses in the previous session as the yen rally lost steam and data showed the Japanese manufacturing sector continued to expand in July, but at a slower pace.



The Nikkei average rose 113.49 points or 0.51 percent to 22,510.48 after falling 1.3 percent the previous day. The broader Topix gained 0.47 percent to close at 1,746.86.



Oil refiner Showa Shell Sekiyu climbed 2 percent and surveying equipment maker Ono Sokki soared 6 percent after upbeat earnings forecasts.



Banks Mitsubishi UFJ Financial and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial rose around half a percent after 10-year U.S. Treasury yields jumped to their highest in five weeks on speculation of a shift in BoJ policy and expectations of further gradual interest-rate increases from the Federal Reserve.



Electronic components maker KOA Corp slumped 10 percent after reporting a 3.4 percent fall in Q2 operating profit.



Australian markets rose notably, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index rising 38.20 points or 0.61 percent to finish at 6,265.80. The broader All Ordinaries index ended up 35.10 points or 0.56 percent at 6,355.20.



Banks ended on a mixed note while investment bank Macquarie Group advanced 1.3 percent. Miners BHP Billiton, Rio Tinto and Alumina gained 1-2 percent. Online retailer Kogan.com slumped 11.8 percent despite the company posting encouraging Q4 and full-year earnings results.



A gauge of Australia's consumer confidence dropped to 118.9 during the week ended July 22 from 121.5 in the preceding week, a weekly survey compiled by the ANZ bank and Roy Morgan Research showed. The decline was primarily driven by weakening sentiment around current and future economic conditions.



Seoul stocks closed higher as earnings optimism helped investors shrug off trade worries. The benchmark Kospi climbed 10.89 points or 0.48 percent to 2,280.20.



Construction firm Hyundai Engineering & Construction soared as much as 7.8 percent and steelmaker Posco rallied 2.5 percent after the transport ministry said it would push for inter-Korean development projects later this year.



New Zealand shares eked out modest gains, led by energy and healthcare stocks. The benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 28.76 points or 0.32 percent to 8,901.32.



Overnight, U.S. stocks ended mixed as housing data disappointed and investors braced for a busy week of earnings. The Dow slid 0.1 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose 0.3 percent and the S&P 500 added 0.2 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX