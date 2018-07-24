

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - Czech economic confidence weakened in July to the lowest level in nearly a year, survey figures from the Czech Statistical Office showed Tuesday.



The economic sentiment indicator dropped to in 14.2 in July from 15.7 in June.



Moreover, this was the lowest score since August last year, when it marked 14.1.



The consumer confidence index fell to a 7-month low of 9.3 in July from 10.5 a month ago.



The survey revealed that consumers were more afraid of a decrease in the overall economic situation over the next twelve months, while worries about their financial standing remained unchanged.



The business confidence index decreased to 15.4 in July from 17.0 in the preceding month.



