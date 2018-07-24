

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone private sector activity growth weakened in July, flash survey results from IHS Markit revealed Tuesday.



The composite output index dropped to 54.3 in July from 54.9 in June. The score was expected to fall slightly to 54.8.



The latest reading was the second weakest since November 2016, only narrowly beating May's recent low.



Chris Williamson, chief business economist at IHS Markit said, the July reading is consistent with quarterly GDP growth of 0.4 percent, down from a 0.5 percent expansion indicated by the surveys for the second quarter.



The services Purchasing Managers' Index slid more-than-expected to 54.4 from 55.2 in June. Economists had forecast the index to fall to 55.1.



Meanwhile, the factory PMI rose to 55.1 from 54.9 in June. The expected reading was 54.7.



