

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - BT Group PLC (BT_A.L, BT.L) announced Tuesday that the creation of a more independent Openreach Limited is nearing completion. This is after the company announced significant progress by starting formal consultation on the transfer of around 31,000 employees to the new legally separate business.



As reported by industry regulator Ofcom last month, BT has been taking positive action since March last year, creating the separate legal entity Openreach, with its own independent board and strategy.



There has also been progress in other areas, such as removing 'BT' from branding, putting in place compliance procedures, and carrying out staff training on the changes.



The consultation with unions and employees is due to finish by the end of September, with a planned transfer to Openreach on October 1. This is the final phase in the creation of a more independent, legally separate business, focused on investing to ensure Britain remains at the forefront of digital communications.



BT Group chief executive Gavin Patterson said, 'Openreach now has its own Board, greater strategic and operational independence, and a separate brand. From October it will also have its own, independent workforce. We will work with our partner unions to ensure a smooth transition to Openreach.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX