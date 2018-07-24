

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks advanced on Tuesday, led by banks after 10-year U.S. Treasury yields jumped to their highest in five weeks on speculation of a shift in BoJ policy and expectations of further gradual interest-rate increases from the Federal Reserve.



The benchmark DAX was up 63 points or 0.51 percent at 12,611 in opening deals after closing 0.1 percent lower the previous day.



Commerzbank rallied 2.5 percent while rival Deutsche Bank rose about half a percent.



In economic news, Germany's private sector activity expanded at the fastest pace in five months in July driven by a stronger increase in manufacturing output, flash data from IHS Markit showed.



The composite output index climbed to 55.2 from 54.8 in June, marking the fastest pace of expansion since February. The score was expected to remain at 54.8.



While the factory PMI rose unexpectedly to 57.3 from 55.9 in June, the services PMI dropped slightly to 54.4 from 54.5 a month ago.



