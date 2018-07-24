Enrolment and dose escalation in FS118 Phase I clinical study trigger milestone payment

F-star, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel bispecific antibodies (mAb²), today announces that FS118 has successfully reached the first clinical milestone in its collaboration with Merck, a leading science and technology company.

FS118 is a first-in-class antagonist mAb² which simultaneously targets the LAG-3 and PD-L1 immuno-suppressive pathways and which has the potential to overcome tumour resistance and restore the natural anti-cancer immune response.

In May 2018, FS118 entered into a Phase I study in patients with advanced malignancies that have progressed on PD-1/PD-L1 therapy.

"Achieving this clinical milestone is a significant step in our alliance with Merck" said John Haurum, CEO of F-star. "FS118 is uniquely positioned as a first-in-class treatment for cancer patients. We are pleased with the progress being made and look forward to advancing our next mAb² molecules into the clinic."

Under the collaboration, which was announced in June 2017, Merck has an exclusive option to acquire FS118 and a further four early stage immuno-oncology bispecific antibody programmes which are under discovery and development by F-star. Further payments are contingent on option exercise and achievement of clinical and commercial milestones with a potential total deal value reaching over €1B.

FS118 was generated using F-star's proprietary Modular Antibody Technology by incorporating an anti-LAG-3 Fcab (Fc-region with antigen binding) into a PD-L1-specific antibody. Further information about the ongoing Phase I clinical trial is available on clinicaltrials.gov NCT03440437.

