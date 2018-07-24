PharmaBoardroom Releases 'Healthcare and Life Sciences Review India' July 2018 Pharma Report

LONDON, July 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

PharmaBoardroom today releases its new 52-page pharma report, Healthcare & Life Sciences Review India 2018

The latest edition of HCLS Review India builds on the March 2018 report from the country which painted a picture of the South Asian nation as the 'pharmacy of the world' - able to supply affordable generic drugs to global markets and with an increasingly advanced footprint in R&D intensive niches such as biologics.

Through interviews with the heads of some of India's leading domestic pharmaceutical companies, this report delves into the biologics, biosimilars and new chemical entities being developed in India and taken abroad; the nation's hubs of development and innovation, notably the northern state of Gujarat; and how Indian companies have stepped up their quality compliance game following a spate of US FDA warning letters.

Other key topics covered in this report include the startling growth of the contract research and contract manufacturing sectors as pharma companies divest an ever-increasing number of non-core activities; the enduring importance of the domestic market, of which Indian companies hold a 77 percent market share; and how Indian organizations are consolidating their presence abroad through a series of acquisitions and tie-ups with international entities.

Interviews

The report features in-depth interviews with:

Binish Chudgar , Intas

, Intas Hemant Koshia, FDCA Gujarat

Vivek Sharma , Piramal Pharma Solutions (PPS)

, Piramal Pharma Solutions (PPS) Satyanarayana Chava , Laurus Labs

, Laurus Labs Sharvil Patel, Zydus Cadila

Nitin and Bhagyesh Shah , Unison Pharmaceuticals

, Unison Pharmaceuticals Jonathan Hunt , Syngene International

, Syngene International Jean-Pierre Baylet , Sanofi Pasteur

Quotes

"Over the past few decades, the Indian pharmaceutical industry has established itself as a global powerhouse for the production of bulk drugs and generics which have gained dominant market shares in the world's most strategic markets and tremendously bolstered healthcare affordability and accessibility on all continents" - Suresh Prabhu, Minister of Commerce & Industry and Civil Aviation

"India is undoubtedly a significant player in the global marketplace, representing an important source of FDA regulated products," - Letitia Robinson, US FDA India Office

"With 573 approved facilities, India continues to have the highest number of US FDA-registered manufacturing facilities outside the US, while over 800 are UK MHRA approved and approximately 1,400 manufacturing units are WHO GMP certified" - Dilip G Shah, IndianPharmaceutical Alliance (IPA)

"Where do we go from here? Is it better to be growing by 45-55 percent or be entering other areas as well - such as the development of new molecules, biosimilars and biotechnology? I believe this is the next wave of the Indian pharma industry" - Murtaza Khorakiwala, Wockhardt

Click here to register and download the report.