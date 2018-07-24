Latest consultation exercise has been launched solely to buy time because Brexit is distracting officials from policymaking, according to a spokesman from the National Farmers' Union.A spokesman from the U.K. agricultural industry has told pv magazine the British government already knows what to do to drive the take-up of solar, but Brexit is distracting it from "sensible policy making'. Speaking to pv magazine for an article about the role farming is playing in the adoption of U.K. solar (out soon), Dr Jonathan Scurlock - chief adviser for renewable energy and climate change to the National ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...