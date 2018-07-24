Today the integration of content management systems and ecommerce platforms is of critical importance in delivering exceptional customer experiences. Isobar, a global digital marketing agency, has published a white paper to explain how Headless Commerce, an approach to technology architecture, is more important than ever before.

"Headless Commerce: Differentiating Your Approach To Experience Commerce Strategy", is available to download from Isobar's website now.

The white paper shares how Headless Commerce is an opportunity for brands, making the argument that the reconfiguration of legacy systems can support the functional, emotional and tangible needs of a customer experience. It explains how the Headless Commerce approach provides brands with greater control over the UX, giving them a consistent identity across an entire ecosystem of touchpoints, and a foundation to create long-term customer relationships that can deliver sustainable business growth.

Vikalp Tandon, Global Chief Technology Officer, Isobar, said, "One of the biggest challenges in the experience economy for brands is to engage consumers at every touchpoint across an ecosystem. This goes beyond serving the right content at the right time, it originates in the brand's technology infrastructure that powers their digital presence. The Headless Commerce approach allows brands to deliver a truly customer-centric experience at speed and scale which is key in today's landscape, and moving forward."

The white paper provides C-Suite brand leaders an overview of:

The context behind the emergence of unified commerce experiences

The opportunities of the Headless Commerce architecture approach

A Customer Experience Framework

The limitations of conventional or legacy architecture approaches (Monolithic architecture)

The opportunity for immersive experiences through rich content approaches

How Headless Commerce provides brands with a centralised view of customer data

The requirements of a Headless Commerce strategy what the future holds

The white paper was authored by Mustafa Rashid, Isobar UK Head of Emerging Technologies, and Vikalp Tandon, Isobar Global Chief Technology Officer. To download the white paper, and to learn how Isobar is helping clients grow their businesses, visit Isobar.com.

