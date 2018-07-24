Doubleview Capital Corp.: Hat Gold-Copper Exploration Update - First Ever Deep Penetrating IP Survey

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 24, 2018 / Doubleview Capital Corp. ("Doubleview") (TSX-V: DBV; OTC PINK: DBLVF) is pleased to report that Hudbay Minerals Inc. ("Hudbay"), optionee and operator of the Hat gold-copper porphyry project, has initiated the first ever deep-penetrating Induced Polarization ("IP") geophysical survey program on the Hat project. The IP survey will cover the entire exploration area and provides additional data for delineation of targets for drilling programs.

"I am pleased that our partner, Hudbay, is applying state of the art geophysical methods and other advanced exploration techniques to further explore this project. In particular the deep-penetrating IP survey will provide insight about the depth, shape, structures and dimensions of the gold-copper mineralization at our Hat property and is an important step forward in the exploration of the deposit(s). The planned 40 line-km IP survey will cover the Lisle discovery zone and all other known areas of mineralization on the Hat gold-copper property as well as numerous potential target areas," stated President and CEO, Mr. Farshad Shirvani.

Hat Copper-Gold Porphyry Project Option Agreement with Hudbay:

On 19/June/2018 Doubleview signed a definitive Option Agreement with Hudbay Minerals Inc.

Hudbay, by terms of the Option Agreement may earn a 65% interest in the Hat Property by

1) Spending $25 million on exploration and delivering a mineral resource estimate to earn a 51% interest

2) Spending a further $15 million on exploration and completing a pre-feasibility study to earn a cumulative 55% interest; and

3) Spending all amounts required to complete a feasibility study to earn a cumulative 65% interest in the Hat Property.

Doubleview-Hudbay Hat Property Agreement:

The following link is to a video that describes in detail the Hat agreement:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vReInrVUBds&t=2s

About Doubleview Capital Corp:

Doubleview, a mineral resource exploration and development company, is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, and is publicly traded on the TSX-Venture Exchange [TSX-V: DBV], [OTCBB: DBLVF], [GER: A1W038], [Frankfurt: 1D4].

Doubleview identifies, acquires and finances precious and base metal exploration projects in North America, particularly in British Columbia. Doubleview increases shareholder value through acquisition and exploration of quality gold, copper and silver properties and the application of advanced state-of-the-art exploration methods. The Company's portfolio of strategic properties provides diversification and mitigates investment risk.

